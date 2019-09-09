Nathan Foster wins, K&M Tool and Tie title race comes to a boil

(Lebanon, IN) Nathan Foster needed 7 laps to come to the front his stating spot on the outside of the third row at US 24 Speedway Saturday night. Foster drew alongside Kyle Kriegbaum on the back straight and grabbed the lead entering turn three. With the exception of three restarts it was smooth sailing for Foster for the remainder of the 25-lap event.

In an emotional victory lane interview, Foster dedicated his win to his long-time sponsor Laura Kopetsky. Kopetsky had recently passed away.

Foster’s run to the front was interrupted by Trey Osborne’s spectacular flip in turn three on lap three. Osborne would set a big air record for Kenyon Midgets at US 24 Speedway before he came to rest next to the turn four wall. Osborne walked to the ambulance and was checked out. He suffered no injuries.

Ryan Huggler and Kriegbaum raced hard to determine who would take the second spot with Huggler prevailing. Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year candidate Ashton Tucker patiently worked his way in to the top five from his 9th place starting position. Tucker would eventually claim 4th and be the night’s top finishing Simpson World Indy ROY finisher.

Saturday’s results turned the burner up and set the title chase to boil. Point leader Tommy Kouns struggled and didn’t finish while Kameron Gladish finished 25thnd with Colin Grissom following Gladish home in 6th. Kouns point lead over Gladish shrunk to 4 points with Grissom trailing Gladish by 27 markers.

Kouns, Gladish and Grissom are engaged in the closest three driver point race in the history of the K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series. With only four races remaining in the 2019 season, just 31 points separate the three drivers guaranteeing that the championship will not be decided until all thirty laps are completed at Anderson Speedway on October 2.