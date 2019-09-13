Turner, Barney, and Price-Miller Win at Night Before the Canadian Nationals

Night Before the Nationals
Ohsweken Speedway
Ohsweken, ONT
Friday September 13, 2019
Heat Race #1:
1. 87x-Shone Evans
2. 15-Dan Nanticoke
3. 17m-Max Stambaugh
4. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
5. 28-Jordan Poirier
6. 84-Tyler Rand
7. 21-John Burbridge Jr.
8. 0-Glenn Styres
9. 77x-Alex Hill
Heat Race #2:
1. 55m-Mark Smith
2. 67x-Parker Price-Miller
3. 9-Steve Lyons
4. 88h-Josh Hansen
5. 28m-Conner Morrell
6. 99-John Trenca
7. 15f-Mike Ferrell
8. 46-Kevin Pauls
Heat Race #3:
1. fm28-Steve Poirier
2. 17-Jared Horstman
3. 7ny-Matt Farnham
4. 10-Jan-Jake Brown
5. 28f-Davie Franek
6. 1-Holly Porter
7. 7-Caleb Wood
8. 22jr-Allen Giletta
Heat Race #4:
1. 10-Mitch Brown
2. 87-Jason Barney
3. 22-Shawn Silter
4. 5d-Shane Ross
5. 23-Devon Dobie
6. 8-Hannah Ferrell
DQ. 3-Denny Peebles
Heat Race #5:
1. 35-Jared Zimbardi
2. 13-Cory Turner
3. 22p-Jonathon Preston
4. 91-Ryan Turner
5. 46c-Ryan Coniam
6. 85-Dustin Daggett
7. 68-Aaron Turkey
8. 9b-Scott Burk
Heat Race #6:
1. 47x-Dylan Westbrook
2. 7c-Dylan Swiernik
3. 79-Jordan Thomas
4. 56-Billy VanInwegen
5. 16L-Roger Levesque
6. 36-Kyle Moffit
DQ. 2-Dave Axton
Feature #1:
1. 13-Cory Turner
2. 55m-Mark Smith
3. 17-Jared Horstman
4. 87x-Shone Evans
5. 91-Ryan Turner
6. 9-Steve Lyons
7. 28m-Conner Morrell
8. 28f-Davie Franek
9. 1-Holly Porter
10. 23-Devon Dobie
11. 15-Dan Nanticoke
12. 7-Caleb Wood
Feature #2:
1. 87-Jason Barney
2. 10-Mitch Brown
3. 17m-Max Stambaugh
4. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
5. 28-Jordan Poirier
6. 47x-Dylan Westbrook
7. 79-Jordan Thomas
8. 84-Tyler Rand
9. 88h-Josh Hansen
10. 22-Shawn Silter
11. 22jr-Allen Giletta
12. 7c-Dylan Swiernik
Feature #3:
1. 67x-Parker Price-Miller
2. 7ny-Matt Farnham
3. 22p-Jonathon Preston
4. 10-Jan-Jake Brown
5. 56-Billy VanInwegen
6. 5d-Shane Ross
7. 21-John Burbridge Jr.
8. 8-Hannah Ferrell
9. 46c-Ryan Coniam
10. 16L-Roger Levesque
11. 99-John Trenca
12. 35-Jared Zimbardi
13. 15f-Mike Ferrell