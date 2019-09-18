Badger Midgets Return to 141 Speedway for the First Time Since 1961

From Bryan Gapinski

MARIBEL, Wi. (September 17, 2019) — The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series returns to the 141 Speedway for the first time in 58-plus years this Saturday Night Sept. 21. Badger will be part of the Legends Dirt Nationals-Dirt Oval Championship for the Legend Car Series. The track’s Sport Compacts will also be competing.

The last time the series appeared at the property located at

12812 County Rd “R” in Maribel, the track was a flat paved quarter-mile oval. Ron Erfurth finished ahead of Gary Congdon, and Todd Barton in the event held on June 9, 1961.

Fast forward to 2019, the track is now a high-banked quarter-mile dirt oval and could be the pivotal race for the 20-race 2019 series championship. Jack Routson holds an 83-point lead over Chase McDermand entering the event, with two races remaining.

McDermand will be trying to “cash in” on the Advance Fastening Supply (AFS) Challenge. AFS has posted a $1,500 bonus to the driver who wins both the Sept. 14 event at Beaver Dam Raceway, which was won by McDermand and the 141 Speedway feature. If McDermand fails to win at 141 on Saturday, all drivers competing at both events will split up the bonus equally. Advanced Fastening Supply has three locations in Madison, Waukesha, and Greenville (Appleton), and supplies the state of Wisconsin with fasteners, parts, inventory management services and technical support.

Practice is slated for 5:30 pm, with racing to begin at 6:00. Badger concludes year#83 the following Saturday Sept. 28 at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway with the running of the Franklin B. Alexander Memorial, $5,000 to win feature.

Badger Midget Series Points:

1. Jack Routson 1429; 2. Chase McDermand 1346; 3. Zach Boden 1249; 4. Ryan Probst 1169; 5. Scott Hatton 1130; 6. Kevin Olson 1087; 7. Jeff Zelinski 962; 8. Mike Stroik 830; 9. Matt Rechek 828; 10. Jordan Mattson 642.