Jim and Joanne Ford Classic to Wrap Up Fremont Speedway Season with Big Purse

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (September 18, 2019) – Fremont Speedway will once again wrap up a racing season with the track’s biggest event, the 12th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic with a lot of money on the line Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21. The event will also feature the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series with the 305 sprints and dirt trucks also in action both days.

On All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Night, Friday, the 410 sprints will battle for $3,000 to win while the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 sprints will compete for $1,000 to win. On Kear’s Speed Shop Night, Saturday, Sept. 21, the FAST 410 sprints will run a 40 lap affair with the winner taking home $10,000! Saturday’s A-main for the 410 sprints will pay $1,000 to the 10th place finisher and $500 to start. One again the 305 sprints will compete for $1,000 to win with the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks also battling for $1,000 to win.

In addition, all non-transfer 410 cars who take a competitive green flag will earn $150.

“We wanted to put a purse together for the weekend to thank all the teams for their support in our first season of running this historic track. We will wrap up the season with a lot of fun as well,” said Ryan Schiets, one of the directors of “The Track That Action Built.”

The Jim and Joanne Ford Classic honors the couple who rescued the historic track and re-opened it in 2000. Their children will pay $100 to the driver in each of the three divisions who advances the most spots from their original A-main starting position both nights.

Also on Saturday, Kear’s Speed Shop of Tiffin, Ohio, will celebrate their 50th anniversary in a huge way. The team at Kear’s has put together nearly $10,000 worth of products to be given out to the race teams.

The big purse is sure to bring out some of the area’s most talented sprint car drivers. Aliquippa, Pennsylvania’s Tim Shaffer is sure to be a favorite, having won the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic four times, including last year. He has made the A-main every year of the classic and has eight top five finishes in the event. Seven time Fremont track champion Byron Reed, a former classic winner, and three time track champion Craig Mintz, each have nine classic A-main starts with Mintz recording three top five finishes.

Including both nights of the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic, Reed, Shaffer and Mintz have made 18 of the possible 20 A-main features over the past 11 years (2016 was rained out).

And while there may be some “outsiders” coming to try to take the loot, Fremont Speedway’s weekly competitors are more than able to defend their home turf. DJ Foos has scored back-to-back wins at the track and has four victories in 2019. Track champion Buddy Kofoid has a pair of wins at Fremont in 2019 with Cap Henry scoring four victories and Stuart Brubaker with a win. Nate Dussel has three runner-up finishes at Fremont in 2019 and has only one feature finish outside the top nine in 2019.

The FAST 410 Sprint Car Series has plenty of talented drivers as well. Cole Duncan comes into the weekend leading the FAST points with five overall feature wins in 2019. Lee Jacobs, the track record holder at Fremont, is second in series points with one feature win while Tyler Gunn sits third in FAST points. TJ Michael sits sixth in FAST points with a feature win at Waynesfield in 2019.

Tickets for Friday’s event are $15 for adults; $13 for senior citizens; $10 for teens and kids 10 and under get in free. Pit passes will be $30. Saturday, general admission is $25; $23 for senior citizens; $20 for teens and kids ages 10 and under get in free. Pit passes will be $35.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday with racing under way at 7:45 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday with racing under way at 7 p.m.

Following the racing action both nights, there will be a band playing in the pit area. Also, on Saturday, the Fremont Speedway Queen and Lil Miss contest will take place in the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame at 1 p.m. and event is open to the public. The track’s 2020 queen and little miss will be crowned.

Those unable to take in the action in person can watch it all live on PPV at http://www.speedshifttv.com.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

For more information on the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series go to www.fastondirt.com

Past Jim Ford Classic winners:

2008-Dale Blaney, Hartford, Ohio

2009-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa.

2010-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa.

2011-Bryan Sebetto, Fremont, Ohio

2012-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa.

2013-Dale Blaney, Hartford, Ohio

2014-Dale Blaney, Hartford, Ohio

2015-Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa.

2016-Rained Out

2017-Byron Reed, Monclova, Ohio

2018-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, PA