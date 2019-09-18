Placerville Speedway hosts the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout this Friday and Saturday

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (September 17, 2019) — With anticipation building the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway is geared up to present the third annual “Nor-Cal Posse Shootout” this Friday and Saturday September 20th and 21st.

This year’s event is headlined by non-sanctioned Winged 360 Sprint Cars each night, with the BCRA Midget Lites also in action as the companion class. The Nor-Cal Posse Shootout is the only two-night Winged 360 Sprint Car event of the season at Placerville Speedway and has featured no shortage of excitement over the last two seasons.

“The Nor-Cal Posse Shootout is an event that we continue to try and build each season,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “I know that Kami and I would like to see it become one of the marquee events in Northern California that fans have to put down on their calendar. We’ve seen some great racing all season long and should be in for a can’t miss weekend at the shootout. The year is slowly winding down, so we hope to see everyone out here for two exciting nights of competition.”

Friday’s opener will hand out a Sprint Car Challenge Tour style purse of $2,500-to-win/ $400-to-start the main event, while Saturday’s finale dishes out a stout $7,000-to-win/ $400-to-start the feature. The runner up Saturday will earn $5,000 and third place receives $3,000. The Winged 360 Sprint Car fast qualifier each night will also go home with a five-ounce silver bullion courtesy of Taylor Hirst, Navigate Realty on Friday and ARP Ent. on Saturday.

The Nor-Cal Posse Shootout wouldn’t be possible without the support of many gracious sponsors including High Sierra Industries, Elk Grove Ford, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, Capital Ace Hardware, Coors Light, Hoosier Tire, ARP Ent. and Taylor Hirst, Navigate Realty.

Roseville’s Sean Becker heads into the weekend as the defending winner of the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout and has accumulated a pair of wins this season at the quarter-mile. The “Shark” is always a favorite when he signs in at the Placerville Speedway but will face stiff competition in the form of recently crowned track champion Andy Forsberg. The now seven-time Placerville titlist has put together a fantastic campaign with seven overall wins in 2019 on the familiar red clay.

Recent World of Outlaws winner at Placerville Speedway Shane Golobic of Fremont will be another challenger looking to bring home the big money this weekend. The two-time Trophy Cup champ has a pair of weekly victories this season in addition to his big triumph with the “Greatest Show on Dirt.”

A talent laden roster is expected to tackle the red clay this weekend including two-time Chili Bowl champion Rico Abreu of Rutherford, two-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour titlist Kyle Hirst from Paradise, Placerville Speedway point runner up Kalib Henry of Mather, 2017 track champion Steven Tiner of Visalia, along with San Jose’s Tim Kaeding, Roseville’s Jodie Robinson, Aromas’ Justin Sanders, Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox, Hollister’s Tony Gualda and Ryan Bernal, Calistoga’s Mike Benson, Placerville’s Shane Hopkins, Jimmy Trulli, Andy Gregg and CJ Humphreys, Lemoore’s Cole Macedo, Shingle Springs’ Justin Johnson, Lincoln’s Blake Carrick and many more.

Following the races Friday night there will be a Taco Feed and Party in the concession area behind the grandstands that all fans and racers are invited to. Tacos, beer and more will be available for sale with a DJ on hand to provide tunes. Camping is also available on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds for those looking to stay the weekend.

Adult tickets on Friday will cost $20, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $15, children 6-11 are $6, kids five and under are free! Tickets can be purchased online by clicking https://www.universe.com/events/2019-norcal-posse-shootout-night-1-tickets-placerville-3GNRJ1

Adult tickets on Saturday will cost $22, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18, children 6-11 are $6, kids five and under are free! Tickets can be purchased online by clicking 2019 NorCal Posse Shootout | Night 2

Seating is general admission except for the reserved seats for season ticket holders, which are clearly marked in the stands.

The pit gate will open at 2pm each night, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. A happy hour is offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline & Custom Exhaust qualifying and racing will follow. Live music will be performed from 4-6 in the grandstand midway on Friday by Austin Payne and Saturday by Alex Vincent.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

