World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” at Dodge City Raceway Park this Weekend

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (September 17, 2019) – A full season of racing action has built up to a final, wild west confrontation in Dodge City.

The 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval brings down the curtain on its 2019 racing season with this weekend’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Dink Sprint Cars “Boot Hill Showdown” on Friday and Saturday.

With tickets going quickly for the much-anticipated event, remaining tickets are just $35 per night for general admission with reserved seats just $40 per night. Those planning on taking in both nights can save by getting the ticket package that includes general admission for both nights for just $65 and reserved for both nights for $70.

Tickets may be obtained online at the following links:

Two-day ticket package – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&packageId=41320&packageListId=41319

Friday night, September 20 – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&pid=8670651#/event/8670651

Saturday night, September 21 – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&pid=8670651#/event/8670652

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars will be accompanied by the IMCA Sport Modifieds on Friday and the IMCA Modifieds on Saturday. Both IMCA classes will compete with a draw/redraw format with standard track pay scale in place and state and national points awarded.

Filling out the weekend will be the Inaugural Outlaw Rib Shootout on Saturday with WoO team members judging the 40 entries to see who serves up the most savory of ribs.

Defending World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion of Donny Schatz of Fargo, ND, enters the two-night stand in Dodge City with the advantage as he chases down an 11th career series championship. His lead is a slight one though at just ten points over California’s Brad Sweet, who is doing his best to gun down the perennial champ.

Connecticut’s David Gravel is within striking distance as well with other top series contenders including Oklahoma contenders Daryn Pittman and Shane Stewart, Kyle Larson Racing’s Carson Macedo, the Shark Racing duo of Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen, Aussie Ian Madsen, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brent Marks and past “Boot Hill Showdown” winners Kraig Kinser and Jason Sides.

Donny Schatz topped last year’s “Boot Hill Showdown” event to land his fourth event victory, putting him just one win shy of Joey Saldana’s five event wins and matching Daryn Pittman in the DCRP win column. Schatz and Pittman have combined to win six of the most recent seven “Boot Hill Showdown main events since 2013.

Past World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” winners at Dodge City Raceway Park:

10/20/18 – Donny Schatz

7/4/15 – Donny Schatz

7/3/15 – Jason Sides

7/5/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/4/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/6/13 – Daryn Pittman

7/5/13 – Donny Schatz

6/23/12 – Kraig Kinser

6/22/12 – Steve Kinser

7/2/11 – Jason Sides

7/1/11 – Craig Dollansky

6/14/10 – Joey Saldana

6/12/10 – Sammy Swindell

6/13/09 – Joey Saldana

6/12/09 – Joey Saldana

6/21/08 – Donny Schatz

6/20/08 – Joey Saldana

6/23/07 – Daryn Pittman

6/22/07 – Jason Meyers

7/1/06 – Joey Saldana

10/8/05 – Danny Lasoski

6/22/04 – Steve Kinser

Practice begins at 7:00 p.m. both nights with qualifying and racing action to follow.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.