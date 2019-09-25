Oklahoma Sports Park hosts 13th annual AmeriFlex / OCRS Oklahoma State Championship on Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (Sept. 24, 2019) – The AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Car Series has visited many tracks in a five-state area over the years, but none of them have the tenure of Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada.

Veteran promoter George Welch has hosted 25 OCRS events since 2010 with eleven drivers visiting victory lane. Shane Sellers, Glen Owens and Whit Gastineau each have four victories, Jamie Passmore has 3, Robert Sellers has 2, and Mike Goodman, Kyle Clark, Danny Jennings, Andrew Deal, Zach Chappell, and Sheldon Barksdale have one each.

Oklahoma Sports Park is also home to the Oklahoma State Championship and the 13th annual running of the race will be Saturday when the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series returns to the Ada 4/10 mile oval for the 26th time.

Chappell leads the points race going into the 15th event of the season with Barksdale close behind. Terry Easum is having the best season of his career sitting in third.

Race Information for AmeriFlex / OCRS event #15

What: 13th annual Oklahoma State Championship.

Where: Oklahoma Sports Park, Ada, Oklahoma.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Time: Gates open at 5 p.m. / Driver Sign-in 5:30 / Drivers meeting 6:30 / Hot laps 7 / Racing begins at 7:30.

Tickets: Adults $20 / Kids 11-15, Seniors $18 / 10 & under FREE / Pit passes $35.

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.