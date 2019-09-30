Sycamore Speedway rainout concludes Badger Midget season

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, Ill. Sept. 28–Excessive overnight rain and continued drizzle have forced cancellation of Saturday Night’s “Franklin B. Alexander Memorial” Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series event at Sycamore Speedway. The cancellation of the series finale brings to a conclusion year#83 for the organization.

Chase McDermand becomes the youngest driver champion in the Badger’s history. Kevin McDermand is the Car Owner Champion. (a press release on Oct. 2 will highlight the Badger season).

Final 2019 Badger Midget Series Points (Driver): 1. Chase McDermand 1462; 2. Jack Routson 1460; 3. Zach Boden 1249; 4. Ryan Probst 1232; 5. Kevin Olson 1153; 6. Scott Hatton 1130; 7. Jeff Zelinski 1050; 8. Matt Recheck 920; 9. Mike Stroik 897; 10. Kurt Mayhew 693.

Final Badger Midget Series Points (Car Owner): 1. Kevin McDermand#40-1462; 2. Tim Routson#14-1432; 3. Harlan Kittleson#2-1249; 4. Probst Motorsports#99-1232; 5. Don Kleven#9-1153; 6. Jerry Hatton#1-1130; 7. David Alexander#15-1050; 8. Team Stroik#9-897; 9. RAB Racing#57-833;

10. Breuer Racing#5-813.