Tucker and Jake McLain Win Robert Perry Memorial, Jake Karklin is Champ

Inside Line Promotions – PINE HALL, N.C. (Sept. 29, 2019) – Nick Tucker and Jake McLain split the TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour victories during the 2nd annual Robert Perry Memorial doubleheader, which was hosted by 311 Speedway this weekend.

Tucker was victorious on Friday and McLain earned the win on Saturday during the two biggest car counts of the season. Additionally, Jake Karklin captured the series championship by a mere 11 points.

The two-day show began on Friday with Sean Vardell, Tucker and Karklin winning the heat races. Tucker continued to run strong in the main event as he bested a field of 23 drivers to score his second straight triumph and third of the season with the series.

Karklin posted a runner-up result with John Karklin, who ended third in the championship standings, rounding out the podium. Frank Peters finished fourth and Terry Peters was fifth.

The car count increased on Saturday during the season finale. Tim Perry, Lance Moss and Tucker each won a heat race before McLain hustled to the win to cap the marquee event. Tucker recorded a second-place showing. Trey Burke ended third with Brandon McLain, who was second in the championship standings, placing fourth. Garrett Bard scored a fifth-place result.

Steve Surniak and Tucker finished the season atop the victory list with three triumphs a piece. Jake McLain is the only other multiple-race winner as he scored two victories. Jake Karklin, John Karklin and Brandon McLain were also feature winners this year.

Also of note, the RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series, which is in the second year of being revamped, averaged 16.9 drivers per race in 2019 – an increase of approximately two drivers per race.

TRIBODYN LUBRICANTS CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR RESULTS AT 311 SPEEDWAY (Sept. 27, 2019) –

A Main : 1. Nick Tucker; 2. Jake Karklin; 3. John Karklin; 4. Frank Peters; 5. Terry Peters; 6. Jake McLain; 7. Garrett Bard; 8. Brandon McLain; 9. Ben McCall; 10. Sean Vardell; 11. Trey Burke; 12. Jeff Oliver; 13. Chaz Woodward; 14. Steve Surniak; 15. Daniel Oliver; 16. George Blaney; 17. Nathan Emig; 18. John Frutchey; 19. Lance Moss; 20. Tim Perry; 21. Rick Horn; 22. Craig Pellegrini; 23. Mike Sellers.

TRIBODYN LUBRICANTS CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR RESULTS AT 311 SPEEDWAY (Sept. 28, 2019) –

A Main : 1. Jake McLain; 2. Nick Tucker; 3. Trey Burke; 4. Brandon McLain; 5. Garrett Bard; 6. Sean Vardell; 7. Jeff Oliver; 8. Ben McCall; 9. Terry Peters; 10. John Karklin; 11. Jake Karklin; 12. Daniel Oliver; 13. Frank Peters; 14. Mike Sellers; 15. Daren Bolac; 16. Chaz Woodward; 17. Craig Pellegrini; 18. John Frutchey; 19. Tim Perry; 20. Nathan Emig; 21. Steve Surniak; 22. Lance Moss; 23. Bobby Cartwright; 24. Rick Horn; 25. George Blaney.

2019 FEATURE WINNERS –

Steve Surniak – 3 (311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on July 27; Laurens County Speedway in Laurens, S.C., on Aug. 3; and Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on Aug. 10); Nick Tucker – 3 (Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C., on April 27; Fayetteville Motor Speedway in Fayetteville, N.C., on Sept. 21; and 311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on Sept. 27); Jake McLain – 2 (Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, N.C., on June 21 and 311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on Sept. 28); Jake Karklin – 1 (Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on May 18); John Karklin – 1 (Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, S.C., on July 6); and Brandon McLain – 1 (Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, S.C., on Sept. 7)

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: https://www.carolinasprinttour.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CarolinaSprintTour/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carolina305tour

MARKETING PARTNERS –

TriboDyn Lubricants, VP Racing Fuels, Superior Steering Wheels, Newlin Bar Service, Pitbull Lifts, Velocita Racewear and Next Level Custom Apparel

ABOUT CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR –

The TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour is a RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series that primarily competes in North Carolina and South Carolina. There are 16 points-paying races on the 2019 schedule as well as two non-points races on tap. Additionally, series drivers will see an increased payout at most tracks this year.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.