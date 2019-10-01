Nearly Three Dozen Different Drivers Record Wins During Banner Season at Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions – JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 30, 2019) – Parity was the theme at Jackson Motorplex this season as 35 different drivers scored at least one feature victory during 44 A Mains.

Lee Grosz, Brandon Halverson and Elliot Amdahl each produced three triumphs to be tied atop the win’s list at the dirt track. AGCO Jackson Nationals winner Brad Sweet, Bill Johnson and Mike Mueller were the only other multiple-race winners this season as those three drivers picked up a pair of victories.

Single-race winners include: Carson Macedo, James McFadden, Bill Balog and Austin McCarl in the Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars class; Jack Dover, Thomas Kennedy, Wayne Johnson, Josh Baughman and Brooke Tatnell during Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars competition; John Lambertz, Javen Ostermann, Brant O’Banion, Brandon Allen, Dusty Ballenger and Jake Martens in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids division; Jake Kouba, Eric Schulz and Cam Schafer in NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc action; DJ Clinton and Cory Probst in IMCA Hobby Stocks races; Jared Boumeester and Matthew Looft in IMCA Sport Mods shows; James Slawson in the lone IMCA A Modifieds race; Matt Speckman in IMCA Stock Cars; Kent Miller in IMCA Sport Compacts; Dave Kuchta in Late Model Street Stock action; Tad Pospisil in Tri-State Late Models competition; and Zach Raidart and Chris Dodd in two Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series races.

Grosz also led the 360 sprint car drivers with seven top fives en route to the championship.

Bill Johnson produced eight top fives to guide him to the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids title.

Halverson’s trio of victories led the way in the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc class and guided him to the championship.

The top 10 in Jackson Motorplex points in the 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc championship standings will be recognized at the banquet, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Holiday Inn in Fairmont, Minn. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the awards at 7 p.m. Banquet tickets can be purchased by visiting https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1186728&store=11743&rkey=0 .

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts weekly races on most Fridays from May through September with Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars, 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.