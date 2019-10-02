$7,500+ up for grabs in USCS Flip Flop 50 Sprint Car Shootout at Riverside Speedway Oct 11th&12th

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – October 1, 2019 – At least $7,500 is up for grabs when the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters invades the historic Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th for the 11th annual USCS “Flip Flop 50” Sprint Car Shootout presented by FireAde 2000 hen K&N Filters presents the $60,000 USCS Fall Nationals 2019 at the ¼ mile black Gumbo clay oval.. The two-day racing event serves as the auto-racing 2019 season finale for Riverside International Speedway.

The format for the “USCS Flip Flop 50” is a United Sprint Car Series original that is sometimes imitated, but, never duplicated. The unique format features twin 25-lap main events with the first starting straight-up and the second starting fully inverted from the finish of the first.

Each of the 25-lap sprint car main events will pay the winner $2500 to win. The first USCS Sprint Car main event will be started straight up from the positions that drivers earned in the qualifying heats and the K&N Filters Pole Scramble on Friday night. The winner of the first 25-lap main event will be inverted to the final starting position in the second 25-lap A-Main event, that will start fully inverted from the finish of the first main event. Should the winner of the first main event win the second main event from last position they will receive a $2500 Bonus for the accomplishment.

The USCS presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car racing format on Friday night at 7:45 pm features a racing program that includes the Hoosier Tire Speed Dash for the top six cars from the previous main event followed by the sprint car qualifying heat races for Saturday night’s first USCS “Flip Flop 50”, 25-lap main event. The top eight qualified drivers via passing points then compete in the K&N Filters Pole Scramble sprint car event. The K&N Filters Pole Scramble finishing order will determine the line-up for the front four rows of the first of Saturday’s USCS “Flip Flop 50” 25-lap main events.

On Saturday evening at 6:00 pm the USCS winged sprint cars will contest a series of B-Main/Last Chance races that determine the final line-ups for the first of the two 25-lap main events. The first main event will start the field straight-up from their final qualifying order and pays $2500 to win. The second 25-lap main event will start with the field inverted from the finish of the first main event. The winner of the first race will start last position. That race will also pay $2500 to win. As previously stated, a bonus of $2500 will be paid to any driver who can win both races after winning the first sprint car main event and starting last (22nd) in the second event.

Joining the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars for the $60,000+ USCS Fall Nationals will be the two other winged sprint car divisions. Those are the M.S.C.A. 305 Winged Sprint Cars who will be racing for $1520 to win their 25-lap main event on Saturday night after running the same qualifying format as the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars on Friday night. The schedule also includes the www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series for winged 600 mini sprints who have a shot at nearly $2000 in top prize money over the two nights. The www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Mini Sprints will contest a complete racing card on both nights including the Hoosier Speed Dash, Qualifying Heats and Main Event(s) each night. Friday night’s USCS 600 main events pays $600 to win with Saturday’s USCS Fall Nationals USCS 600 finale paying $1000 to win.

Additionally, the All-Star Late Models compete in their qualifying events on Friday night including their qualifying heat races and K&N Filters Pole Scramble semi-main event. The All-Star Late Model Series drivers will compete for $2000 in their 25-lap final on Saturday evening.

A top prize of $1000 in cash plus cash and merchandise bonuses are posted for the Mid-South Street Stock Challenge division that also runs its qualifying heat races on Friday night plus their own K&N Filters Pole Scramble. Their B/Main last chance race(s) and 25-lap final will be on Saturday evening as well. Fans can expect two nights of wide-open racing to complete the USCS series’ three 2019 visits to the historic speedway during their 70th anniversary season auto racing finale.

Gates open in the pit area at 4 pm CDT on Friday night with Grandstands opening at 5pm. The driver’s meeting is at 6:15 pm and hot laps follow with racing scheduled for 7:45 pm CDT. On Saturday the pit and Grandstand gates will open at 3 pm Driver’s meeting is at 5 pm with hot laps to follow. Racing action kicks off at 6:00 pm

Friday Grandstand Admission pricing is $15 for Adult, Youth from 6-11 yrs. old are $5 and Children 5 yrs. And Under are Free. Saturday Grandstand Admission pricing is $25 for Adult, Youth from 6-11 yrs. old are $10 and Children 5 yrs. And Under are Free.

***Two-day discount Adult and Youth Grandstand Admission tickets are available. The pricing for two-day (gets you in Friday and Saturday) is $35 for Adults and $10 for Youth 6 to 11 yrs. old. Children 5 yrs. and Under are FREE BOTH NIGHTS. **The two-day (and advance one day) admission tickets are available by calling the USCS office at either 770-870-8439 or 770-865-6097 with a major credit or debit card.

For all updated event info and USCS rules please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.

For more info on Riverside International Speedway please visit: www.riversideinternationalspeedway.com