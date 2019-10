From Kendra Jacobs

Renewal letters were mailed last week to fans who purchased 2019 four-day ticket packages by April 30, 2019. Renewal letters have full instructions on how to renew your four-day ticket packages for the 2020 event.

If you have trouble renewing your tickets, or you believe you should’ve received a renewal letter but didn’t, please call the ticket office at 641-842-5431.