CBS SPORTS NETWORK DOUBLES WORLD OF OUTLAWS COVERAGE

From WoO

CONCORD, NC — October 2, 2019 — The World of Outlaws and CBS Sports Network are excited to announce the start of this season’s broadcast package with the series premier being this Sunday, October 6, with back to back airings of both nights of the 41st Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals at Jackson Speedway. The schedule includes 16 different races from tracks across the country.

“This has been an incredible year for us, and for the sport, as we have significantly ramped up our efforts to bring dirt racing to fans far and wide through all mediums, including CBS Sports Network’s doubled coverage,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “Last year, we put Fairbury Speedway’s legendary Prairie Dirt Classic on national television for the very first time, and this year fans will be able to enjoy the Jackson Nationals, the Champion Racing Oil Nationals Open, and the Gold Cup Race of Champions for the first time in years.”

While the schedule will maintain the crown jewel events from year’s past — the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway (OH), the Firecracker at Lernerville Speedway (PA), and the Can-Am World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) — new tracks this year include Jackson Speedway, Silver Dollar Speedway, and Williams Grove Speedway.

CBS Sports Network will air 16 races in total, covering 10 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races and six World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series races. Events will air on Sundays from October 6 through January 19, with the exception of Thanksgiving Week.

SCHEDULE

Sunday, October 6 – AGCO Jackson Nationals Prelim at Jackson Speedway – 5:00 PM

Sunday, October 6 – AGCO Jackson Nationals Finale at Jackson Speedway – 5:30 PM

Sunday, October 13 – Firecracker Prelim at Lernerville Speedway – 5:30 PM

Sunday, October 20 – Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway – 2:30 PM

Sunday, October 27 – Knight before the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway – 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 3 – Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway – 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 10 – Prairie Dirt Classic Night #1 at Fairbury Speedway – 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 17 – Prairie Dirt Classic Finale at Fairbury Speedway – 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 1 – Gold Cup Race of Champions Night #1 at Silver Dollar Speedway – 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 8 – Gold Cup Race of Champions Finale at Silver Dollar Speedway – 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 15 – Champion Racing Oils National Open Night #1 at Williams Grove Speedway – 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 22 – Champion Racing Oils National Open Finale at Williams Grove Speedway – 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 29 – Can-Am World Finals Night #1- Late Models – 7:30 PM

Sunday, January 5 – Can-Am World Finals Night #2- Late Models – 6:30 PM

Sunday, January 12 – Can-Am World Finals Night #1- Sprint Cars – 6:30 PM

Sunday, January 19 – Can-Am World Finals Night #2 – Sprint Cars – 6:30 PM

CBS Sports Network CBS Sports Network (CBSSN), the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, televises nearly 600 live events and over 3,000 hours of live programming every year including live college football, college basketball, and more from the MW, AAC, Big East, C-USA, A-10, Army, Navy, and the Patriot League. CBSSN is also the home to Professional Bull Riding.

Throughout the year, the network also telecasts a full slate of original programming and studio coverage. It is home to NFL Monday QB featuring Trent Green, Rich Gannon and Steve Beuerlein, We Need To Talk the first-ever all-female sports show, Boomer & Gio, Tiki & Tierney, Time to Schein and That Other Pregame Show which covers Pro, College, and Fantasy Football every Sunday morning.

CBSSN has become the extension of CBS Sports sharing talent and graphics as well as providing support coverage of every major event that CBS produces including Super Bowl 53, SEC football, NCAA Tournament, The Masters, and PGA Championship.