SpeedShiftTV to air this weekend’s USCS Fall National and Flop Flop 50 at Riverside Speedway

From Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – October 8. 2019 – If you can’t make it to the 11th Annual USCS Fall Nationals to see some of the Nations top Sprint car drivers compete in the uniquely exciting USCS “Flip Flop” 50 twin 25-lap sprint car features two-day event LIVE at historic Riverside Speedway a.k.a. “The Ditch” in West Memphis, Arkansas, both nights will be available for Live viewing on the World Wide Web at www.SpeedShiftTV.com For details please visit the SpeedShiftTV.com website for pricing, etc.

The 11th Annual USCS Fall Nationals features two full nights of high-speed racing action from America’s oldest continuously operating famed oval. The event is headlined by the unique USCS “Flip Flop” 50 for the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars…plus Special Events for the All Star Racing Series Late Models, the M.S.C.A. Winged 305 Sprint Cars, the Mid-South Street Stock Challenge and the www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series mini/micro sprints.

For event info please visit www.uscsracing.com