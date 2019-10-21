Valvoline Raceway Threatened by Rail Expansion

PARRAMATTA, NSW (October 21, 2019) — One of Australia’s most recognizable venues could be in serious trouble in the future. Valvoline Raceway announced on Monday that the land the track sits on is part of a compulsory land acquisition for an expansion of the Sydney Metro transportation system.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald the new rail system will take passengers from Paramatta into Central Sydney. The line is slated for completion in 2030. 23 residential and 93 commercial properties are impacted by the railway expansion.

Valvoline Raceway owner Barry Waldron expressed was shocked about the land acquisition after negotiations were ongoing with the land owners, Crown Lands, about a long term lease for the facility.

“This is devastating. Absolutely devastating,” said Waldron in a press release issued by Valvoline Raceway. “I can’t believe that in all our dealings with the Government through Crown Lands in our proposed long-term planning discussions nobody through to give us even a hint this could happen.”

Campaigns have started to save the Speedway venue with a change.org petition and social media campaign with the hashtag #WeAreVR The track has organized a rally at the Speedway on October 22nd at 6:00 p.m Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

Valvoline Raceway has been a part of the racing scene in Australia for over fourth years and is a major center for Sprint and Midget Car racing in the area.