SAPULPA, Ok. (October 23, 2019) — The finale for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and POWRi West Midget Car Series scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Creek County Speedway has been cancelled due to a high probability of inclement weather. With the POWRi seasons complete Jesse Colwell is the 2019 POWRi National Midget champion while Andrew Felker is the POWRi West champion