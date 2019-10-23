Tribute to Gary Patterson Weeken Slated for Stockton November 1-2

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca. (October 23, 2019) – The Sprint Car Challenge Tour and King of the West-NARC season will be capped in a big way next week when the Stockton Dirt Track hosts the 36th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson weekend on Friday and Saturday November 1st and 2nd.

The highlight of the double header is the 36th running of the Tribute to GP on Saturday November 2nd, which features championship night for the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards. Each series champion will be crowned in the unique Stockton Dirt Track winner’s circle, where fans are invited to gather around and enjoy the ceremonies.

The King of the West-NARC 410 Sprint Cars and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour both showcase tremendous championship battles heading into the final night of racing for 2019.

Hanford’s DJ Netto and Campbell’s Bud Kaeding sit tied atop the KWS-NARC standings, while Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi is only seven-points back in third. Roseville’s Willie Croft and Hollister’s Ryan Bernal round out the top-five.

On the SCCT side of things Paradise, CA’s Kyle Hirst holds a 13-point lead over Roseville’s Sean Becker. San Jose’s Tim Kaeding is 18-digits back in third while Tracy’s Kyle Offill and recent tour winner Cole Macedo complete the top-five.

The overall weekend opens on Friday November 1st with non-sanctioned Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour and Dwarf Cars. The Winged 360 portion of the night will pay $2,000-to-win the A-main, $1,400 for second, $1,000 for third and is a perfect tune-up for Saturday’s $7,000-to-win SCCT 360 finale. There is no muffler rule either night.

Plenty of camping will be available on the fairgrounds for the weekend with a cost of $33 per night. There is a two-night minimum to camp. To pay by credit card please contact 916-370-9417. Remember to bring extension cords, water hoses, water hose Y’s and in-ground water spigots. From 4pm-6pm inside the grandstands a legends of sprint car racing autograph session will be held.

“We are looking forward to the Tribute to Gary Patterson weekend on November 1st and 2nd,” commented Stockton Dirt Track Promoter Tony Noceti. “This has become a fun way for everyone to finish off the KWS and SCCT season. We have plenty of camping available and are also excited about our legends autograph session before the races during the final night.”

All seating during the Tribute to Gary Patterson weekend on November 1st and 2nd is general admission. The front gate and ticket booth opens at 4pm on Friday, with racing at 6pm. On Saturday will call and the ticket booth opens at 2pm, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Cars will hit the speedway around 4:30pm for wheel packing with hot laps, qualifying and racing to follow. Tickets can be pre-purchased by visiting www.stocktondirttrack.com

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since. “GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the seventh season in a row that we’ve paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

The Stockton Dirt Track is located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California at 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. More info can be found at www.stocktondirttrack.com