SOD Returns to Standard Size Tires for the 2020 Season

(October 26, 2019) — The Lane Automotive Sprints on Dirt announced on Friday they will return to a standard size sprint car tire for the 2020 season. SOD made the announcement on their Facebook page on Friday. Since 2016 SOD used a spec, smaller sized light and left rear tire with no engine rules. The open engine rule will remain in place for the 2020 season.

SOD founder John Naida implemented the smaller tire/open engine rules package after taking a more active role in leading the series prior to the 2016 season. Naida sold the series that is now headed up by Dave Muzzillo in 2019.