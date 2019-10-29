Kaidon Brown to Drive for Matt Wood Racing at Select Midget Races

(October 29, 2019) — American fans will get a look at one of the up and coming stars of Australian Speedcar racing. Matt Wood Racing announced Tuesday they have signed Kaidon Brown to drive in select races for the 2019-2020 season.

Brown, from Sydney, will make his debut in a SR11 powered Spike Chassis for Mat Wood Racing November 19-20 at Placerville Speedway for the Hangtown 100. Brown’s tour will continue November 23rd at Bakersfield Speedway, November 28th for the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway, and the Chili Bowl Nationals January 13-18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Brown was the 2018 Australian Speedcar Champion and won the New South Wales title in 2019. At just 18 years of age and recently finishing high school Kaidon is the son of Australian Speedcar standout Mark Brown.

Brown will be joined on Wood’s team by Shane Golobic, Ryan Bernal, Colby Copeland, and fifth driver to be named later.