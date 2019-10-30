Sommer No Longer Promoting Mansfield, Track For Sale

MANSFIELD, Ohio (October 30, 2019) – Cody Sommer will not be promoting events at Mansfield Motor Speedway in 2020 and beyond. The news was made official with a press release on Wednesday state Sommer would not return as promoter next season.

Sommer took over operation of the track at Mansfield three years ago, covering it from a paved to dirt racing surface to stage high profile racing events. The track was host to the $100,000 to win Sprint Car World Championship and the Dirt Million for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

2019 was a particularly difficult year for Mansfield with several races including the Sprint Car World Championship and Ohio Sprint Speedweek events being cancelled due to weather.

The release also stated the 4/10-mile oval and grounds are for sale and listed the future of the track as “uncertain”.