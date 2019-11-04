2020 IMS Event Tickets On Sale Now at IMS.com, IMS Ticket Office

From IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 – Tickets for the exciting, diverse lineup of events in 2020 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – including the NTT IndyCar Series, NASCAR and motorcycles – are on sale now at IMS.com and the IMS Ticket Office.

Visit IMS.com or visit the IMS Ticket Office to buy tickets for 2020 events. The IMS Ticket Office is located on the first floor of the IMS Administration Building at 4790 W. 16th St. in Indianapolis. It’s open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and also can be reached at 800-822-4639 or 317-492-6700.

“The 2020 schedule at the Racing Capital of the World has something for everyone,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The Month of May, including the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and INDYCAR Grand Prix, and the NASCAR weekend remain the marquee events on the calendar, but we’re also eagerly anticipating the return of motorcycle racing to the IMS road course next year, along with many other events.

“Now is the time to get your seats for next year. You’ll have the largest selection of tickets available at the lowest prices, especially for the Month of May. We can’t wait to see all of our fans at the track next year and thank you for your passion for the Speedway.”

Tickets for these events are on sale now:

•INDYCAR Grand Prix: Saturday, May 9

•Miller Lite Carb Day: Friday, May 22

•Legends Day presented by Firestone: Saturday, May 23

• 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Sunday, May 24

•Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light: Sunday, May 24

•SVRA Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational: June 20-21

•USAC Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink: July 1-2

•Indiana 250: Saturday, July 4

•Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line: Sunday, July 5

•MotoAmerica Superbikes at the Brickyard: Aug. 21-23

Customers also can purchase parking, camping, hospitality and credentials (Bronze Badge, garage pass, pit pass) for these events at IMS.com and the IMS Ticket Office.

All products are on sale at their lowest prices of the season, with increases coming in 2020. The $4 per ticket service fee also will be waived on each seat purchased through Dec. 1.

Kids 15 and under will continue to be admitted free in general admission locations to all 2020 racing events at IMS when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder.

Ticket information for the Intercontinental GT Challenge Indianapolis 8 Hours sports car race and other 2020 events, including Lights at the Brickyard presented by Fifth Third Bank, will be provided at a later date.