Must See Racing Debuting New Midwest Lights Series

From Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mi. (November 12, 2019) – After a successful decade of competition for the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series presented by Engine Pro, the winged asphalt sprint car sanctioning body will add a new endeavor for 2020.

Must See Racing officials announced Tuesday the creation of the Must See Racing Midwest Lights Series, a feeder series designed to both foster talent for the MSR national tour and provide an affordable, entry-level winged sprint car series for veterans and rookies alike.

The Midwest Lights Series will replace the discontinued Lorain County Speedway Crate Sprint Car division, which utilized the 602 Chevrolet crate engine package, and will operate independently of the MSR national tour.

As a division of Must See Racing LLC, the Midwest Lights Series will have its own schedule, rulebook, officials and purse structure.

The standard Must See Racing objectives of safety, offering a level and competitive playing field and team cost containment will serve as the foundation for the Midwest Lights Series in 2020.

The Midwest Lights Series hopes to attract new teams at the entry level, provide management and event platforms for young drivers to begin their careers, provide value to assist teams in obtaining equipment and a trade-up asset base, build a pipeline for teams and talent to advance to the MSR national tour and provide qualifying facilities a budget-appropriate sprint car series.

A recent rules meeting was held for prospective Midwest Lights teams, some of whom participated on the MSR national tour this season, with a proposed six-race schedule outlined for 2020.

A finalized schedule, with dates and venues, will be announced later on.

“We could not be more excited to expand our footprint in winged pavement sprint car racing with the creation of the new Midwest Lights Series for 2020,” said Must See Racing President Jim Hanks. “We’ve enjoyed an infusion of new talent and younger drivers, as well as veterans, that has boosted the Must See Racing ranks this season, many of whom were looking for a place to race after the loss of the Lorain Crate Sprint class during the middle of the year. We’re delighted to be able to offer them a place to continue competing for the upcoming season, as well as to create a ladder system for our national tour.

“Our hope is to build a strong foundation with the Midwest Lights in 2020, so that we can grow both the Midwest Lights Series and the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series for years to come.”