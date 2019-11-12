Start Time for Sprint Showdown at BAPS Motor Speedway Moved to 2:00 PM

YORK HAVEN, PA (November 12, 2019) — BAPS Motor Speedway announced the start time for the Goofy’s Eatery and Spirits Sprint Showdown will be pushed up to 2:00 p.m. EST. The reasoning behind the move is due to cold temperatures predicted for later in the day.

Pit gates will now open at 11:00 a.m. with the grandstands opening at 12:00 p.m. Fans with reserved seats can enter the facility at 11:30 a.m.

In addition BAPS Motor Speedway officials are offering free coffee and hot chocolate to all participating drivers on Saturday.