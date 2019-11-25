Sprint Car 101 With Carter, Dobbins, and Stapp December 12th in Brownsburg

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (November 25, 2019) – Join us for a night that will prove to be very entertaining, December 12 in Brownsburg, Indiana! Moderator W. Patrick Sullivan will welcome Duane “Pancho” Carter, Innes “Buzzy” Dobbins and Steve “Bopper” Stapp to a special Sprint Car 101 hosted by Hoosier Tire Midwest/Allgaier Performance Parts and presented by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. The event is free and open to the public.

“Anyone who has been in the presence of Pancho, Buzzy and Bopper knows we are in for a great evening of laughs and entertainment,” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Coordinator Bill Wright. “We are excited that Pat Sullivan will be on hand to moderate the events as well! He does an outstanding job! We hope that anyone in the area for the PRI show in Indianapolis can make it over for a great evening!”

Duane “Pancho” Carter is a 1991 inductee of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. He is one of six USAC Triple Crown winners. He won two USAC National Sprint Car titles (1974 and 1976), teaming with Stapp and Dobbins. He won the 1972 USAC National Midget title, and the 1978 USAC Dirt Champ championship. He was also inducted in the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 1990. The 1974 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year competed in 17 500’s in his career.

Steve “Bopper” Stapp joined his father “Babe” in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame with his induction in 1999. If there was a storytelling Hall of Fame, he may also be in that! Stapp won USAC sprint car titles in 1974 and 1976 as an owner, and can lay claim to hundreds of wins in cars he has built. Johnny Rutherford, AJ Foyt, Mario Andretti, Larry Dickson, George Snider, Joe Saldana, Robbie Stanley and Pancho are just a few that drove for Stapp.

Innes “Buzzy” Dobbins brought his Chevrolet dealer sponsorship to Pancho and Stapp’s team and the combination was a formidable one! Buzzy continues to support the sport in many ways.

The event will be Tuesday, December 12 at 7 p.m. at Hoosier Tire Midwest/Allgaier Performance Parts, located at 4155 North 1000 East, Suite A in Brownsburg, Indiana.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com!