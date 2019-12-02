Burke Earns IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars National Rookie of the Year During Impressive Season

Inside Line Promotions

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (Dec. 2, 2019) – Trey Burke burst onto the national scene this year by winning a trio of main events and earning the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars National Rookie of the Year Award.

Burke, who recently turned 15-years-old, was honored last weekend at the IMCA banquet as the youngest driver to garner the prestigious award. He also was tied for 16th in national points and finished second in the standings in his home state of Texas.

“The Rookie of the Year Award was tied and we won because I had one more feature win,” he said. “We didn’t know until about a third of the way through the year we had a chance even. We thought we’d put the car together and see what happens. We went out there and it opened our eyes that we could run well.”

Burke captured a trio of feature victories – two at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas, and one at Texana Raceway in Edna, Texas – to go with a dozen top-five finishes and 19 top 10s in 23 starts. He raced in Texas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

“I just wanted to get used to the car,” he said. “I’d never been in one before and only seen them. It was completely new. We wanted to get consistent top 10s and it went farther than we expected.”

Burke, who spent four years in micro sprints before transitioning to a full-size sprint car in 2019, is grateful for the learning season that resulted in so much more. He hopes to build on this year as he increases his number of races next year.

“The (TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour) guys in North Carolina were really nice and treated us like we’ve known them forever,” he said. “We’re definitely going back there a lot. Everyone at Monarch Motor Speedway was great as well.

“We’re grateful to everyone who supports our team and we’re looking forward to taking another step forward in 2020. We plan on starting the season in February.”

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://treyburke.myracepass.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/treyburkeracing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/treyburkeracing/

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Dooling Machine Products

Dooling Machine Products is a machine shop located in Freeport, Texas, that specializes in rotating equipment. For more information, visit http://www.DoolingMachine.com.

“My grandfather has known Joe Dooling’s dad for a long time,” Burke said. “They raced together and so our families go way back. My dad and Joe are good friends and our families are close. Joe has helped my racing career and we’re grateful for the support from the Dooling Family.”

Burke would also like to thank TJ Forged, Momentum Racing Suspensions, Wells Racing Engines, Maxim Chassis and Simpson Race Products for their continued support.