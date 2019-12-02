Wilson Learns Throughout Roller-Coaster Season Filled With Promise

Inside Line Promotions

BENTON RIDGE, Ohio (Dec. 2, 2019) – The 2019 campaign was an up-and-down ride for Greg Wilson and his Hercules Tires, DNC Hydraulics, Ohio Logistics and Gear Off Road sponsored team.

Highlights included a feature victory along with a sixth-place finish in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions championship standings. Yet Wilson spent much of the season learning and even making a chassis change, forcing the team to adjust to a new learning process in an emphasis on the bigger picture.

“We definitely improved,” he said. “I felt like we should have won a few races and we had a shot at a few wins. We were more consistent than the two previous years. We got pointed in a better direction and opened our eyes in some areas we should work on.”

Wilson’s triumph came on March 23 during a USCS Series event at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Ala. It marked his first win in nearly three years.

“It made us feel pretty good,” he said. “At that point when you’re not winning and getting your butt kicked you wonder if you can still do it. That showed us we can still figure out a way to lead laps and win races.”

The victory was his first of seven top fives this year. Four of those came during All Star action led by a trio of podiums – a second-place outing at Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wis., and third-place runs at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pa., and at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Ind.

“I felt like all three of those races, if one thing went one way or another we had a shot at winning,” he said. “The thing I see about the All Stars is there’s times when it’s a little tougher than even the World of Outlaws. When you get to Speedweek time and Central Pennsylvania and you go to places like Knoxville, the car counts are a little higher than sometimes even when the Outlaws go there. There were times we were really competitive and the competition was really competitive. It was a good gauge we were improving.”

Wilson also produced an impressive fifth-place result during the opening night of the famed Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio.

“I’m proud of the fact we’re a family team and proud that every one of our partners has been with us a long time and will be in the continued future,” he said. “In today’s world where it’s hard to keep sponsors and keep people involved with your team that means a lot.”

Wilson noted that his team tentatively plans on running the All Stars season along with 20-to-30 World of Outlaws races next year.

SEASON STATS –

72 races, 1 win, 7 top fives, 26 top 10s, 36 top 15s, 43 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.GregWilsonRacing.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/GregWilsonw20

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GregWilsonRacing

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Gear Off Road

Gear Off Road, which is based in Southern California, is dedicated toward building wheels for the off-road enthusiast. For more information, visit http://www.GearOffRoad.com.

“Gear Off Road has been a big part of the growth of our team,” Wilson said. “Not only do they offer a top-notch product, the process is geared toward customer satisfaction. We’re thrilled with our partnership with Gear Off Road and look forward to success together for many years.”

Wilson would also like to thank Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics, DNC Hydraulics, Kinsler Fuel Injection, All Pro Cylinder, Callies Performance Products, MagTech Ignition, Saldana Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Redlined Welding & Construction, Banshee Graphics, Nagy Equipment Sales, Winters Performance, Real Capz, Mark Wolford Garage, Burns Petroleum, Wings Unlimited, Inter-State Truck Repair, Benson Marketing and Inside Line Promotions for their continued support.