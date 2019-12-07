Ohsweken Speedway Sprint Cars Joined by NASCAR Pinty’s Series August 18th

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, ON (December 6, 2019) – The NASCAR Pinty’s Series is breaking new ground in 2020, and it will be a dirty affair. Canada’s only national stock car racing series will visit Ohsweken Speedway on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, for 100 lap full points event.

Ohsweken Speedway is no stranger to history-making events in the racing world. NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart won his elusive first World of Outlaws Sprint Car race at the track dubbed the Big O. The sell-out crowd went nuts when Gander Outdoors NASCAR Truck Series championship finalist and Canadian Stewart Friesen won his first and only World of Outlaws Sprint Car race at the Big O. Now the speedway and its owner Glenn Styres will be written into motorsports lore when it hosts the first NASCAR Pinty’s Series race held on a dirt track.

“Next year is the 25th anniversary of Ohsweken Speedway,” said Styres. “It will be amazing to see NASCAR stock cars racing around this place. This is a great chance to show the world what a first class facility we have here in Ohsweken.”

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series has sanctioned races from coast to coast with events as far west as Vernon, British Columbia, and as far east as Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Races have been held on paved ovals, road courses, street circuits, and on converted temporary airport tracks. Never has the series visited a dirt track.

“Pinty’s has a long history in Motorsports and whether it’s our NASCAR Pinty’s Series venues, Short Track Nationals at both Jukasa in Canada and Bristol in the USA or our investment in Pinty’s All North Racing on MavTV, we know our target audience lives for authentic experiences.” said Anthony Spiteri of Pinty’s Delicious Foods. “Taking the Pinty’s Series to the ever popular Ohsweken Speedway combines the best of the best in teams, drivers and venues. I suspect a few surprises for our fans as well! August can’t come quick enough.”

“You never know what to expect from a dirt race,” said speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “We can guarantee this. It will be a spectacle.

“We are proud to enter a multi-year deal with NASCAR and primary sponsor Pinty’s. This is going to further solidify Ohsweken Speedway as Canada’s premier dirt track destination.”

The NASCAR event will consist of practice, time trials, qualifying heats, and a 100-lap feature event to be run at 9 pm on August 18, 2020. The NASCAR Stock Cars will be joined by Ohsweken Speedway’s popular winged 360 cubic inch Sprint Cars and Mini Stocks for the Tuesday night program. The night before the speedway will host a full program of 360 cubic inch sprint cars, the Action Sprint Tour for crate-powered Sprint Cars and the Thunder Stocks.

Fans can stay connected to www.npsondirt.com for more information. Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, December 11th.