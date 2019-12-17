Sweet’s World of Outlaws Title Defense Begins at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals

By Nick Graziano

BARBERVILLE, FL – Dec. 17, 2019 – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series concluded the 2019 season with an epic finale. The 2020 season will begin in similar fashion.

The DIRTcar Nationals presented by Bozard Ford runs Feb. 4-15 at Volusia Speedway Park and features the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars (Feb. 7-9) for three nights in addition to the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models (Feb. 12-15), DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (Feb. 4-10), DIRTcar Late Models (Feb. 10-11), Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds (Feb. 11-15) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions (Feb. 5-6).

The prestigious event helps set the tone for the remainder of the 80-plus race season. Last year, Daryn Pittman won both opening World of Outlaws races at the half-mile speedway – claiming his third DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator and giving his new Roth Motorsports team its first Big Gator.

Pittman is returning to Roth Motorsports in 2020 and will be aiming for another fast start at the DIRTcar Nationals, but with large car counts, there will be a plethora of adept drivers also looking to start the new year with a win.

Reigning champion Brad Sweet finished fourth both nights at last year’s DIRTcar Nationals, setting up his 2019 championship run. He and Kasey Kahne Racing will look for another strong start to the season in their quest for back-to-back championships. Sweet will also have a teammate, as Australian James McFadden will return to the KKR team in 2020, starting at Volusia Speedway Park.

Sweet edged 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz by four points to win the 2019 Series crown. Last year was the first time in five years Schatz didn’t start the season with a win in Florida. He’ll be on the hunt to return to his winning ways in 2020, as he sets his sights on an 11th championship and 300th career World of Outlaws win.

David Gravel has yet to earn a Series victory at Volusia Speedway Park, however he did win the Big Gator in 2017. He was also one of the winningest drivers on half-mile speedways in 2019. After a stellar first year with Jason Johnson Racing, Gravel returns to the team in 2020 and will be a threat to win every race he enters.

Hot Laps will start at 5:30 p.m. with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m. all three nights of Sprint Car action.

Tickets, including single-day tickets, are now on sale by clicking DIRTcar Nationals or calling 844-DIRT-TIX.

If you can’t make it to the races, you can watch all of the action LIVE on DIRTVision.com.

