Larson Wins the 2019 Gateway Dirt Nationals

ST. LOUIS, MO (December 21, 2019) — Kyle Larson continues his incredible run through the midget car division recently by winning Saturday’s finale of the Gateway Dirt Nationals at the Dome at the America’s Center. Since switching to a car he owns Larson now has eight wins in nine starts. Larson held off Chris Windom and Tyler Courtney for the victory.

Gateway Dirt Nationals

the Dome at the America’s Center

St. Louis, MO

Saturday December 21, 2019

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 1K – Kyle Larson

2. 17BC – Chris Windom

3. 7BC – Tyler Courtney

4. 19 – Tanner Thorson

5. 17JR – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

6. 1NZ – Michael Pickens

7. 39 – Logan Seavey

8. 84 – Christopher Bell

9. 4A – Justin Grant

10. 5 – Chase Briscoe

11. 52 – Blake Hahn

12. 17B – Austin Brown

13. 7X – Thomas Meseraull

14. 08 – Cannon McIntosh

15. 11A – Andrew Felker

16. 19H – Anton Hernandez

17. 9X – Paul Nienhiser

18. 08K – Karter Sarff

19. 8J – Jonathan Beason

20. 1 – Sammy Swindell