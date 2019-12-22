Larson Wins the 2019 Gateway Dirt Nationals

ST. LOUIS, MO (December 21, 2019) — Kyle Larson continues his incredible run through the midget car division recently by winning Saturday’s finale of the Gateway Dirt Nationals at the Dome at the America’s Center. Since switching to a car he owns Larson now has eight wins in nine starts. Larson held off Chris Windom and Tyler Courtney for the victory.
Gateway Dirt Nationals
the Dome at the America’s Center
St. Louis, MO
Saturday December 21, 2019
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 1K – Kyle Larson
2. 17BC – Chris Windom
3. 7BC – Tyler Courtney
4. 19 – Tanner Thorson
5. 17JR – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
6. 1NZ – Michael Pickens
7. 39 – Logan Seavey
8. 84 – Christopher Bell
9. 4A – Justin Grant
10. 5 – Chase Briscoe
11. 52 – Blake Hahn
12. 17B – Austin Brown
13. 7X – Thomas Meseraull
14. 08 – Cannon McIntosh
15. 11A – Andrew Felker
16. 19H – Anton Hernandez
17. 9X – Paul Nienhiser
18. 08K – Karter Sarff
19. 8J – Jonathan Beason
20. 1 – Sammy Swindell