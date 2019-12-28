Tatnell Wins World Series Feature at Borderline Speedway

MT. GAMBIER, SA (December 28, 2019) — Brooke Tatnell won the World Series Sprintcars feature on Saturday night at Borderline Speedway. Tatnell drove up from fourth starting spot to take the lead on lap five and stayed in the top position for the remaining 35-laps. James McFadden, Kerry Madsen, Cory Eliason, and Brock Hallett rounded out the top five.
World Series Sprintcars
Borderline Speedway
Mt. Gambier, SA
Saturday December 28, 2019
Qualifying:
1. T22-Jock Goodyer, 10.898
2. S13-Brock Hallett, 10.933
3. W2-Kerry Madsen, 11.036
4. T62-Tate Frost, 11.047
5. S45-Jake Tranter, 11.091
6. W17-James McFadden, 11.133
7. S97-Matt Egel, 11.142
8. V42-Jye Okeeffe, 11.171
9. V40-Rusty Hickman, 11.176
10. V72-Jacob Smith, 11.198
11. S20-Glen Sutherland, 11.233
12. V37-Grant Anderson, 11.258
13. S15-Aidan Hall, 11.261
14. V55-Brooke Tatnell, 11.280
15. V25-Jack Lee, 11.282
16. W5-Lucas Wolfe, 11.292
17. V60-Jordyn Charge, 11.302
18. W14-Jason Pryde, 11.313
19. S24-Ricky Maiolo, 11.316
20. Q83-Steve Lines, 11.328
21. V88-David Murcott, 11.400
22. W25-Taylor Millings, 11.411
23. NS89-Braydan Willmington, 11.464
24. Q54-Randy Morgan, 11.465
25. S27-Daniel Pestka, 11.469
26. W60-Lachlan McHugh, 11.479
27. S4-Lisa Walker, 11.482
28. V48-Adam King, 11.505
29. V98-Peter Doukas, 11.525
30. W26-Cory Eliason, 11.527
31. V8-Bobby Daly, 11.546
32. V17-Dennis Jones, 11.577
33. V77-Brayden Parr, 11.580
34. S11-Scott Enderl, 11.600
35. S14-Brendan Quinn, 11.616
36. VA7-Tim Hutchins, 11.729
37. NT 17-Lenny Cole, 12.743
38. S3-Ben Morris, NT
Heat Race #1:
1. S27-Daniel Pestka
2. W26-Cory Eliason
3. Q54-Randy Morgan
4. S24-Ricky Maiolo
5. W17-James McFadden
6. V37-Grant Anderson
7. T22-Jock Goodyer
8. S97-Matt Egel
9. S15-Aidan Hall
10. W14-Jason Pryde
11. V8-Bobby Daly
12. NT 17-Lenny Cole
Heat Race #2:
1. V98-Peter Doukas
2. V55-Brooke Tatnell
3. Q83-Steve Lines
4. NS89-Braydan Willmington
5. W60-Lachlan McHugh
6. S13-Brock Hallett
7. S20-Glen Sutherland
8. V60-Jordyn Charge
9. V42-Jye Okeeffe
10. S14-Brendan Quinn
11. V17-Dennis Jones
12. S45-Jake Tranter
13. S3-Ben Morris
Heat Race #3:
1. V48-Adam King
2. S4-Lisa Walker
3. V25-Jack Lee
4. V88-David Murcott
5. W5-Lucas Wolfe
6. W2-Kerry Madsen
7. W25-Taylor Millings
8. V40-Rusty Hickman
9. V77-Brayden Parr
10. V72-Jacob Smith
11. T62-Tate Frost
12. S11-Scott Enderl
Heat Race #4:
1. NS89-Braydan Willmington
2. W14-Jason Pryde
3. S24-Ricky Maiolo
4. V25-Jack Lee
5. T22-Jock Goodyer
6. V55-Brooke Tatnell
7. S4-Lisa Walker
8. V37-Grant Anderson
9. Q83-Steve Lines
10. S97-Matt Egel
11. V77-Brayden Parr
12. NT 17-Lenny Cole
Heat Race #5:
1. V60-Jordyn Charge
2. W60-Lachlan McHugh
3. V48-Adam King
4. V72-Jacob Smith
5. S15-Aidan Hall
6. Q54-Randy Morgan
7. S45-Jake Tranter
8. S20-Glen Sutherland
9. T62-Tate Frost
10. S13-Brock Hallett
11. S3-Ben Morris
12. S11-Scott Enderl
DNF. V8-Bobby Daly
Heat Race #6:
1. W26-Cory Eliason
2. W25-Taylor Millings
3. V98-Peter Doukas
4. V88-David Murcott
5. W5-Lucas Wolfe
6. W17-James McFadden
7. S27-Daniel Pestka
8. V42-Jye Okeeffe
9. S81-Luke Dillon
10. S14-Brendan Quinn
11. V17-Dennis Jones
12. V40-Rusty Hickman
13. W2-Kerry Madsen
B-Main:
1. V37-Grant Anderson
2. V98-Peter Doukas
3. W5-Lucas Wolfe
4. V88-David Murcott
5. Q83-Steve Lines
6. S27-Daniel Pestka
7. S15-Aidan Hall
8. V48-Adam King
9. W25-Taylor Millings
10. Q54-Randy Morgan
11. V17-Dennis Jones
12. S11-Scott Enderl
13. W14-Jason Pryde
14. NT 17-Lenny Cole
15. S3-Ben Morris
16. S4-Lisa Walker
17. W60-Lachlan McHugh
18. V40-Rusty Hickman
19. V77-Brayden Parr
20. S14-Brendan Quinn
A-Main:
1. V55-Brooke Tatnell
2. W17-James McFadden
3. W2-Kerry Madsen
4. W26-Cory Eliason
5. S13-Brock Hallett
6. V25-Jack Lee
7. V88-David Murcott
8. V37-Grant Anderson
9. S45-Jake Tranter
10. V72-Jacob Smith
11. NS89-Braydan Willmington
12. T62-Tate Frost
13. V60-Jordyn Charge
14. W5-Lucas Wolfe
15. T22-Jock Goodyer
16. S97-Matt Egel
17. V98-Peter Doukas
18. S24-Ricky Maiolo
19. S20-Glen Sutherland
20. V42-Jye Okeeffe