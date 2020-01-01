2020 Race Dates Set for 31st season of Thunder on the Hill at Grandview

From Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA (January 1, 2020) – The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will return to the Grandview Speedway in 2020 for its thirty-first season. Another year of premier events will make-up the 2020 Thunder Series to include all the fan-favorite shows, plus the first-ever Trick or Treat Triple 20’s for Modifieds joined by the Sportsman to highlight the October MODS at the MADHOUSE season finale.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series has presented 137 events since its inception in August 1990 and is known for bringing the top racing divisions and top touring series to Grandview Speedway. In 2020, that tradition continues with the USAC Non-Wing Sprints and Midgets, the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series, Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions, and the Grandview NASCAR 358 Modifieds all scheduled for events.

In the past, the Thunder Series also presented the WoO Sprints and Late Models, SCRA, CRA, DirtCar, ROC Modifieds, ARDC Midgets, URC Sprints, and MASS Sprint cars. In most cases, these events have two top divisions sharing the main event, making it a must-see show.

The 2020 NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will open on Sunday, May 24, with the 23rd Annual Modified Traffic Jam joined by the Sportsman. The series continues on Tuesday, June 9, when the USAC AMSOIL National Non-Wing Sprint Car Series invades Grandview for the annual Jesse Hockett Classic, co-headlined by the NASCAR 358 Modifieds. A fan-favorite event, the USAC non-wing stars put on a race like no other at the Grandview Speedway.

Always one of the most anticipated events at Grandview is the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek alongside the NASCAR 358 Modifieds on Tuesday, June 30. The Speedweek 35 lap feature, known as the Hodnett Cup, is dedicated to the memory of sprint car great Greg Hodnett. Fabricated from one of Greg’s many trophies, the Hodnett Cup includes a base where names of future Hodnett Cup winners will be engraved. As a perpetual trophy, it will be available on race day for the Victory Lane celebration. The race winner’s name and event date are added, and the trophy will be on display year-round at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds.

The USAC Non-Wing Midgets will return to Grandview and the Thunder Series for the 2nd Annual Ken Brenn Midget Masters on Tuesday, August 4. In 2019, the USAC Midgets put on thriller on a track that many fans say was designed for the Midgets. The NASCAR 358 Modifieds are also scheduled for this program.

Levan Machine and Truck Equipment will again present Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions on Thursday, August 27, for the national touring series’ fifth consecutive appearance at Grandview. The All Star 410 Sprints will chase a $5,000 first-place prize to win the 35 lap feature event. The NASCAR 358 Modifieds will be on the program as well.

The 2020 season finale will close out with the Mods at the Madhouse Trick or Treat Triple 20s for Modifieds. That’s right; heat races will open the program leading to three twenty-lap Modified features in one night. The Sportsman will be part of this event on Saturday, October 17.

2020 Thunder on the Hill Race Dates:

Sunday, May 24 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

23rd Annual Modified TRAFFIC JAM 40 Laps Plus Sportsman

Tuesday, June 9 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

USAC Non-Wing Sprint Tour Jesse Hockett Classic & 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, June 30 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speed Week Hodnett Cup & 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, August 4 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

USAC National Midgets Ken Brenn Midget Masters & 358 Modifieds*

Thursday, August 27 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds”

Saturday, October 17 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 6 PM

MODS AT THE MADHOUSE Trick or Treat Triple 20’s & Sportsman