Placerville Speedway Season Pass Info

By Gary Thomas

Placerville Speedway season passes for the 2020 race season are available, include a reserved seat and feature an extensive savings as opposed to purchasing each week. A season ticket is good for 23 total events, excluding the ASCS National show, the El Dorado County Fair, Monster Trucks and the Hangtown 100.

An adult season pass can be purchased for $330 or with a parking pass for $445. When breaking down the season pass savings, you can take in the action for under $15 a night. Passes are also available for seniors, military, juniors and children. Season passes are available at https://www.placervillespeedway.com/store