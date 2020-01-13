United Rebel Sprint Series Announces Exciting 2020 Schedule with New Venues!

David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas – January 6, 2020 – Officials with the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing have released their 2020 race schedule that consists of twenty-eight races at fourteen different race tracks in four different states.

The tours’ fifteenth consecutive season will kick off at Rod Bencken’s Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays, Kansas on Thursday – Saturday night, March 26-28 with the Thursday night set for practice night. The track will again host the series on Saturday and Sunday night, July 11-12.

First Saturday night in April the tour will make their first of five appearances at Dodge CityRacewayPark on Saturday night, April 4. The end of April will venture the tour into uncharted waters as a pair of West Texas events are slated. First will be held on Friday night, April 24, at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock before making to trip north to Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo.

On Friday night May 29th they will return to Wakeeney Speedway in Wakeeney, Kansas before a stop at Thomas County Speedway in Colby, Kansas on Saturday night, May 30.

Once again part of the annual Dodge City Raceway Park 305 Nationals highlights the middle portion of June (18-20) and one of the premier events on the season schedule. The tours’ annual trip to El Paso County Speedway in Calhan, Colorado takes place the following week on Saturday night, June 27.

Independence Day weekend kicks off atop the famed Belleville High Banks Speedway on Friday night, July 3, before yet another inaugural event, this coming at Jefferson County Raceway in Fairbury, Nebraska for their first sprint car race ever held at their facility.

The afore mentioned RPM Speedway is set for June 11-12 before the final appearance in the state of Colorado takes place on Friday night, July 17. Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse, Kansas will host their annual two-night series event on Saturday and Sunday night, July 25-26.

The 3rd third annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals is yet another highlight on the season schedule and is set for Thursday through Saturday night, July 30-August 1.

Friday and Saturday, August 14 & 15 will be the Annual Bob Salem Memorial race at Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, KS.

Once again the tour will take off the weekend of September 4-6 for the annual RaceSaver Sprint Nationals at Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Nebraska.

Yet another first-time appearance for the “Rebels” will take place on Friday night, September 11, as the long-awaited trip to Salina Speedway in Salina, Kansas. The tour will then head straight south to the New 81 Speedway in ParkCity. The final appearance of 2020 takes place at Dodge CityRacewayPark on Saturday night, September 19 before the series closes out their season on Saturday and Sunday night, September 26-27, at Wakeeney Speedway.

URSS president Rick Salem vows to do his best to keep 305-ci racing just that and is doing his best to work with track promoters and operators to keep racing as uniformed and constructive as possible. One change for 2020 will see URSS not have scheduling conflicts with Dodge CityRacewayPark’s weekly 305 events so drivers won’t have to choose which venue to compete.

To climb aboard as series partner and contingency partner for the 2020 race season, the fifteenth consecutive year for the series, contact Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.

More detailed information on each race event will be announced soon.