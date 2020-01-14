McFadden Wins WSS Feature at Lismore

LISMORE, NSW (January 14, 2020) — James McFadden won the World Series Sprintcars event on Tuesday at Lismore Speedway. The victory was McFadden’s third of the 2020 calendar season driving for Monte Motorsports. McFadden took the lead from Rusty Hickman on lap 26 and led the remainder of the 35 lap distance. Cory Eliason moved up from sixth starting spot to pass Kerry Madsen for the second spot. Madsen, who led the first 10 laps of the main event, rounded out the podium.
Trent Martin won feature for the wingless v6 sprint cars.
World Series Sprintcars
Lismore Speedway
Lismore, NSW
Tuesday January 14, 2020
Qualifying Flight #1:
1. W14-Jason Pryde, 11.805
2. W2-Kerry Madsen, 12.117
3. T22-Jock Goodyer, 12.150
4. V40-Rusty Hickman, 12.182
5. N92-Sam Walsh, 12.191
6. S20-Glen Sutherland, 12.276
7. V55-Brooke Tatnell, 12.397
8. W26-Cory Eliason, 12.412
9. V88-Dave Murcott, 12.467
10. W17-James McFadden, 12.500
11. Q17-Luke Oldfield, 12.615
12. USA5w-Lucas Wolfe, 12.638
13. NS45-Jai Stephenson, 12.847
14. Q69-Mick Sauer, 12.978
15. W60-Bryan Mann, 13.061
16. Q74-Brodie Tulloch, 13.127
Qualifying Flight #2:
1. W14-Jason Pryde, 12.231
2. V40-Rusty Hickman, 12.281
3. T22-Jock Goodyer, 12.467
4. NS45-Jai Stephenson, 12.724
5. Q17-Luke Oldfield, 12.799
6. V55-Brooke Tatnell, 12.836
7. V88-Dave Murcott, 12.864
8. N92-Sam Walsh, 12.906
9. W60-Bryan Mann, 12.957
10. USA5w-Lucas Wolfe, 12.975
11. Q69-Mick Sauer, 13.113
12. W26-Cory Eliason, 13.200
13. W17-James McFadden, 13.212
14. W2-Kerry Madsen, 13.226
15. S20-Glen Sutherland, 13.493
16. Q74-Brodie Tulloch, 13.614
Heat Race #1:
1. W2-Kerry Madsen
2. N92-Sam Walsh
3. V55-Brooke Tatnell
4. W26-Cory Eliason
5. V88-Dave Murcott
6. S20-Glen Sutherland
7. W14-Jason Pryde
8. USA5w-Lucas Wolfe
Heat Race #2:
1. T22-Jock Goodyer
2. V40-Rusty Hickman
3. W17-James McFadden
4. Q17-Luke Oldfield
5. NS45-Jai Stephenson
6. Q69-Mick Sauer
7. W60-Bryan Mann
8. Q74-Brodie Tulloch
Heat Race #3:
1. V40-Rusty Hickman
2. W14-Jason Pryde
3. T22-Jock Goodyer
4. V55-Brooke Tatnell
5. V88-Dave Murcott
6. W60-Bryan Mann
7. Q69-Mick Sauer
8. USA5w-Lucas Wolfe
Heat Race #4:
1. Q17-Luke Oldfield
2. NS45-Jai Stephenson
3. W2-Kerry Madsen
4. W17-James McFadden
5. W26-Cory Eliason
6. N92-Sam Walsh
7. S20-Glen Sutherland
8. Q74-Brodie Tulloch
Feature:
1. W17-James McFadden
2. W26-Cory Eliason
3. W2-Kerry Madsen
4. V40-Rusty Hickman
5. V55-Brooke Tatnell
6. Q17-Luke Oldfield
7. V88-Dave Murcott
8. T22-Jock Goodyer
9. N92-Sam Walsh
10. Q69-Mick Sauer
11. USA5w-Lucas Wolfe
12. W14-Jason Pryde
13. W60-Bryan Mann
14. NS45-Jai Stephenson
15. S20-Glen Sutherland
16. Q74-Brodie Tulloch
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. NX80-Trent Martin
2. NX71-David Eggins
3. NX36-Michael Butcher
4. NX82-Jacob Jolley
5. N11-Kevin Willis
Heat Race #2:
1. Q60-Michael Lampard
2. NX32-Errol Campbell
3. N29-Natasha Herne
4. NX34-Mason Cattell
5. Q11-Rob Hamilton
6. Q68-Anthony Grant
Heat Race #3:
1. NX82-Jacob Jolley
2. NX80-Trent Martin
3. NX32-Errol Campbell
4. NX36-Michael Butcher
5. Q11-Rob Hamilton
6. Q68-Anthony Grant
Heat Race #4:
1. N11-Kevin Willis
2. NX71-David Eggins
3. N29-Natasha Herne
4. NX34-Mason Cattell
5. Q60-Michael Lampard
Feature:
1. NX80-Trent Martin
2. NX82-Jacob Jolley
3. N11-Kevin Willis
4. N29-Natasha Herne
5. NX32-Errol Campbell
6. NX71-David Eggins
7. Q60-Michael Lampard
8. NX36-Michael Butcher
9. Q11-Rob Hamilton
10. NX34-Mason Cattell
11. Q68-Anthony Grant