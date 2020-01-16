CJ Leary Named North American Non-Winged Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year” for 2019!

By Bill Wright

Knoxville, IA, January 15, 2019 – CJ Leary of Greenfield, Indiana today was named the 2019 “Driver of the Year” by the North American Non-Winged Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers for the first time. The 2019 USAC National Sprint Car champion counted Indiana Sprintweek and the Perris Oval Nationals amongst his wins this season. Leary earned seven of the thirteen first-place ballots cast in the year-end poll. 2018 “Driver of the Year” Tyler Courtney received five first-place ballots, while Kyle Cummins received one.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth, respectively, are defending Non-wing Driver of the Year and Western World winner, Tyler Courtney, Knoxville Corn Belt Nationals winner Brady Bacon, MSCS champion Kyle Cummins and Lawrenceburg Fall Nationals winner, Kevin Thomas Jr. Rounding out the ‘top ten’ drivers are Justin Grant, Chris Windom, Damion Gardner, Thomas Meseraull and Chase Stockon.

The Reinbold Racing/Underwood Motorsports #19AZ team with CJ Leary at the wheel, earned the 2019 non-winged sprint car “Team of the Year” award for the first time.

Tyler Courtney (his second) and Kyle Cummins will share the “Wild Card Award” for his exciting non-winged sprint car performances in 2019, while Washington Indiana’s Dustin Clark will receive the 2019 non-winged sprint car “Rookie of the Year” award.

Richie Murray of USAC and Patrick Sullivan of Sprint Car & Midget Magazine (his fifth) will receive North American Non-Winged Sprint Car Poll “Media Member of the Year” honors. Joe Spiker of Lincoln Park Speedway and Paragon Speedway will receive the “Promoter of the Year” Award for the first time.

John Godfrey of Spike Chassis will receive the “Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors for the fourth time.

The North American Non-Winged Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation, Inc., of Knoxville, Iowa. All awards will be distributed in 2019 at tracks and other locations throughout North America. The awards were announced at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma Wednesday night.

2019 Non-Winged Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

1. CJ Leary, Greenfield, IN, 1009 (7)

2. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 960 (5)

3. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK, 390

4. Kyle Cummins, Princeton, IN, 299 (1)

5. Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL, 297

6. Justin Grant, Ione, CA, 277

7. Chris Windom, Canton, IL, 262

8. Damion Gardner, Concord, CA, 249

9. Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA, 192

10. Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, IN, 136

11. Brody Roa, Buena Park, CA, 106

12. Austin Williams, Yorba Linda, CA, 83

13. Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, OK, 53

14. Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, CA, 44

15. Shane Cockrum, Benton, IL, 43

16. Jake Swanson, Hollister, CA, 39

17. Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, OH, 34

18. Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN, 31

(tie) Carson Short, Marion, IL, 31

20. RJ Johnson, Phoenix, AZ, 24

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!