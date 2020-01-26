T.J.’s Takeaways: 2020 Classic from the Office

DIRTvision made the process much easier this year for fast pass subscribers to be able to see the event. The race has been available on “Clay Per View” for years, but often fans in the United States seemed unaware they could purchase it to view (though I’ve mentioned it for years).

The best part about DIRTVision’s coverage though is the race being available on demand afterwards for people that did not want to deprive themselves of sleep, or in my case set an alarm to tune in just after the heat races are complete. Now I can go back and watch those heat races, which are intense based on the points available in the Australia double heat race format.

Getting up to watch the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic was kind of lonely here in America with only a handful of people with a vested interest watching. This year it was fun seeing more involvement from a growing American audience, which I’ve seen on our website all winter as well.

The next mission I need to take on is selling enough advertising so I can cover the Classic in person so I can cross that off my sprint car racing bucket list.