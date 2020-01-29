Stockton Dirt Track gearing up for February 8 event

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA – January 28, 2020…The San Joaquin County Fairgrounds located Stockton Dirt Track will give it another try on Saturday February 8th, with an action packed show headlined by non-sanctioned Winged 360 Sprint Cars.

Also on the card are Dirt Modifieds, Sport Mods, Dwarf Cars, Bombers and B-4’s. The Winged 360 Sprint Cars will pay $2,000-to-win, Dirt Mods will be $1,500-to-win and Sport Mods are $1,000-to-win.

Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating is also putting up an extra $250 to the Bomber victor, making it an even $500-to-win. Racing will get underway around 3pm, with the front gate opening at 2. There is no muffler rule for the event. Other than that, the Winged 360’s will utilize Sprint Car Challenge Tour technical rules and are scheduled to run their A-main first in the order, with the remainder TBD.

…….

Stockton Dirt Track early season events

Saturday February 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Dirt Modifieds, Sport Mods, Bombers, Dwarf Cars, B4’s

Saturday February 22: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Dirt Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pro Stocks, Bombers, B4’s

Saturday March 21: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series, Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour (Salute to LeRoy Van Conett)

Saturday March 28: Dirt Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pro Stocks, Bombers, B4’s

Friday and Saturday April 17 and 18: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Dwarf Cars (Asparagus Festival)

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com