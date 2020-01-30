Allstar Performance Event List: January 31 – February 1, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 31 – February 1, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday January 31, 2020
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Winter Nationals
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Australian Open Sprintcar Title
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Saturday February 1, 2020
Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Winter Nationals
Greenstone Park Speedway – Greymouth, NZ – NZ – Sprintcar War of the Wings
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Australian Open Sprintcar Title
Nyora Raceway – Nyora, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Timmis Speedway – Mildura, NIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars