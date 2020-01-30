Allstar Performance Event List: January 31 – February 1, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 31 – February 1, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday January 31, 2020

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Winter Nationals

Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Australian Open Sprintcar Title

Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Saturday February 1, 2020

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Winter Nationals

Greenstone Park Speedway – Greymouth, NZ – NZ – Sprintcar War of the Wings

Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Australian Open Sprintcar Title

Nyora Raceway – Nyora, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, NIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars