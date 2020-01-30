NEW INFIELD FAN ZONE COMING TO SHARON IN 2020

by Mike Leone

Hartford, OH January 29, 2020 Sharon Speedway is excited to reveal plans for an infield fan zone that will debut when the 2020 season begins on Saturday, May 2 with the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car event. Also, 1000 tons of red clay was added to the surface last fall that will continue to provide the tremendous racing that fans and racers have come to enjoy over the past three years.

Fans will have a unique opportunity nightly in 2020 to experience racing on the 3/8-mile track from the infield at no additional charge. The grassy infield viewing area will be located from the center of the infield towards turns three and four. Infield amenities will include a concession stand and restrooms. There will be certain times throughout the night when fans can cross back and forth from the grandstand area to the infield. Sharon will be the only track in the area to offer an infield fan zone.

“While we’re certainly proud of our facility, we’re always looking at ways to improve the experience for our attendees,” stated GM Dave Willoughby. “The infield viewing is popular at several of the historic tracks in central Pennsylvania so we’re really looking forward to being able to add this new and unique viewing option for our fans. The racing has greatly improved since the new red clay surface put down in 2017, and not only did we add to that base again, but fans will now be able to see it up close and from a vantage point that probably most have never experienced before.”

The 2020 season will unofficially get started on Saturday, April 25 with an open practice. In addition to events for the World of Outlaws Late Models and All Star Sprints, Sharon’s core divisions will be the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars, Gibson Insurance Agency Stock Cars, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and Elite Series for the Econo Mods. Other divisions making appearances throughout the season will be the BRP Big-Block Modified Tour, Outlaw Mods, RUSH Late Model Touring Series, RUSH Sprint Cars, Mod Lites, Dwarf Cars, and Junior Sprints for kids.

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Become a fan of Sharon Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/sharonspdwy.