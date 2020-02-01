Jamie Veal Wins 2020 Australian Sprintcar Title

LATROBE, TAS (February 1, 2020) — Jamie Veal won the 2020 Australian Sprintcar Title on Saturday at Gulf Western & Independent Oil Raceway. Veal from Warrnambool, Victoria held off Marcus Dumesny, Kerry Madsen, Steven Lines, and Jack Lee for the victory. This was Veal’s first victory in Australia’s title race, earning the honor of carrying the #1AU car for one year.
2020 Australian Sprintcar Title
Gulf Western & Independent Oil Raceway
Latrobe, TAS
Saturday February 1, 2020
Feature:
1. V35 – Jamie Veal
2. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
3. W2 – Kerry Madsen
4. Q83 – Steven Lines
5. V25 – Jack Lee
6. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
7. N57 – Matthew Dumesny
8. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
9. T10 – Jamie Bricknell
10. V98 – Peter Doukas
11. N53 – Jessie Attard
12. V77 – Brayden Parr
13. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
14. Q23 – Lachlan Mchugh
15. VA21 – Shaun Dobson
16. W17 – James Mcfadden
17. NQ7 – Robbie Farr
18. V88 – David Murcott
19. A1 – Andrew Scheuerle
20. T22 – Jock Goodyer