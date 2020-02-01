Jamie Veal Wins 2020 Australian Sprintcar Title

LATROBE, TAS (February 1, 2020) — Jamie Veal won the 2020 Australian Sprintcar Title on Saturday at Gulf Western & Independent Oil Raceway. Veal from Warrnambool, Victoria held off Marcus Dumesny, Kerry Madsen, Steven Lines, and Jack Lee for the victory. This was Veal’s first victory in Australia’s title race, earning the honor of carrying the #1AU car for one year.

2020 Australian Sprintcar Title

Gulf Western & Independent Oil Raceway

Latrobe, TAS

Saturday February 1, 2020

Feature:

1. V35 – Jamie Veal

2. N47 – Marcus Dumesny

3. W2 – Kerry Madsen

4. Q83 – Steven Lines

5. V25 – Jack Lee

6. V55 – Brooke Tatnell

7. N57 – Matthew Dumesny

8. NQ5 – Danny Reidy

9. T10 – Jamie Bricknell

10. V98 – Peter Doukas

11. N53 – Jessie Attard

12. V77 – Brayden Parr

13. Q17 – Luke Oldfield

14. Q23 – Lachlan Mchugh

15. VA21 – Shaun Dobson

16. W17 – James Mcfadden

17. NQ7 – Robbie Farr

18. V88 – David Murcott

19. A1 – Andrew Scheuerle

20. T22 – Jock Goodyer