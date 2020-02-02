Stevie Sussex Kicks Off 2020 With Victory At Central Arizona Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

CASA GRANDE, AZ (February 1, 2020) – Kicking off the 2020 season with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars the way he ended it, Stevie Sussex wheeled the ABC Body Shop No. 12 to Victory Lane at Central Arizona Speedway on Saturday night for his second career victory with the Arizona based wingless series.

Working through several cautions and red flags, Sussex worked from the third starting spot to ultimately claim victory in the season-opening event.

Chased to the line by Pete Yerkovich, the Phoenix, Ariz. shoe advanced to the runner-up spot after starting 14th. Sterling Cling from ninth made up the night’s podium. Ryan Murphy made up four positions with Jonas Reynolds completing the top five. Danny Mathus in sixth had 17th starting Rick Shuman in tow. Randy Nelson, Ryan Oerter, and Josh Bobinski complete the top ten.

The next round of competition for the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars is Saturday, February 29 at USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz.

The San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series can be found online at http://santanforddesertsprintcars.myracepass.com/points/?y=2018 as well as http://www.ascsracing.com. The series is also on Social Media at https://www.facebook.com/groups/919363801451560

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series

Central Arizona Speedway

Casa Grande, AZ

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7S-Shon Deskins[1]

2. 2-Joshua Shipley[4]

3. 0-Jonas Reynolds[2]

4. 42-Danny Mathus[3]

5. 3-Pete Yerkovich[5]

6. 9-Randy Nelson[6]

7. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Stevie Sussex III[3]

2. 7X-Ryan Murphy[2]

3. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart[4]

4. 34-Sterling Cling[5]

5. 66-Colton Maroney[6]

6. 4 T-Josh Bobinski[7]

7. 7-Wayne Siddle[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Dennis Gile[4]

2. 76-Jesse Stone[1]

3. 22G-Aaron Jones[6]

4. 43-Ryan Oerter[3]

5. 19-Hayden Reinbold[7]

6. 0G-Kyle Shipley[5]

7. 34C-Mark Clark[2]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 12-Stevie Sussex III[3]

2. 3-Pete Yerkovich[14]

3. 34-Sterling Cling[9]

4. 7X-Ryan Murphy[8]

5. 0-Jonas Reynolds[5]

6. 42-Danny Mathus[11]

7. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[17]

8. 9-Randy Nelson[15]

9. 43-Ryan Oerter[12]

10. 4 T-Josh Bobinski[18]

11. 19-Hayden Reinbold[10]

12. 22G-Aaron Jones[4]

13. 13-Dennis Gile[1]

14. 76-Jesse Stone[7]

15. 66-Colton Maroney[13]

16. 2-Joshua Shipley[6]

17. 34C-Mark Clark[19]

18. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart[2]

DNS: 7-Wayne Siddle

DNS: 0G-Kyle Shipley

DNS: 7S-Shon Deskins