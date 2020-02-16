Reutzel Wins King of the 360’s Feature at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (Saturday Feberuary 15, 2020) — Aaron Reutzel picked $10,000 for winning the Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360’s Winter Nationals feature on Saturday at East Bay Raceway Park. Reutzel moved up mid-race through the field to pass Terry McCarl for the lead on lap 20 to take the lead from Mark Smith. From that point on Reutzel drove away from the field for the victory over Smith, Terry McCarl, Eric Riggins Jr, and Dylan Westbrook.
19th Annual Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360’s Winter Nationals
East Bay Raceway Park
Tampa, FL
Saturday February 15, 2020
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 87 – Aaron Reutzel
2. M1 – Mark Smith
3. 4 – Terry McCarl
4. 47 – Eric Riggins Jr
5. 47x – Dylan Westbrook
6. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.
7. 3z – Brock Zearfoss
8. 24D – Danny Sams Iii
9. 24 – Danny Martin Jr
10. 14B – Brett Wright
11. 28 – Tim Shaffer
12. 7S – Jason Sides
13. 27m – Carson McCarl
14. 6 – Dustin Gates
15. 67X – Parker Price-Miller
16. 3C – Cale Conley
17. 44 – Trey Starks
18. 26 – Cory Eliason
19. 43H – Derek Hagar
20. 97 – Max Stambaugh
21. 7B – Ben Brown
22. 22G – Johnny Gilbertson
23. 47H – Dale Howard
24. 20 – Matt Kurtz
25. 4s – Danny Smith