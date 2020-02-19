$26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at Plymouth Dirt Track May 30

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (February 19, 2020) – The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Rayce Rudeen Foundation, an entity that supports organizations and programs that encourage a healthy and productive life free from addiction, are pleased to announce that the second annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race will be contested on Saturday, May 30, at the Plymouth Dirt Track at Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wisconsin.

The high-profile event, the second of three Wisconsin-based programs for the All Star Circuit of Champions during the final weekend of May, will also feature the stars of the Bumper-To-Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, ultimately creating one of the Midwest’s must-see open wheel experiences of 2020.

If weather should become a factor, the event will be contested on Thursday, July 30.

“I am honored to once again work with Tony Stewart, the All Stars, and new this year, the IRA Series to host the second annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race,” said Kevin Rudeen of Rayce Rudeen Foundation. “Additionally, I am happy to welcome back Speed Media who will work with the Series to promote the race and everything else that will partake during the event. The first Foundation race was a success. The grandstands were filled with awesome fans, the pits were lined with talented drivers, the racing was incredible, and we had an impressive podium finish in Tony Stewart, Rico Abreu and Christopher Bell. With moving the event to Wisconsin this year, I look forward to seeing new teams and fans that will come out for the race. My family and I are so grateful and want to thank everyone for your support to the foundation and this event.”

Once again awarding a $26,000 top prize, the second-largest winner’s share on the 2020 All Star schedule, the high-stakes event boasts a total purse nearing $67,000 with a minimum of $800 being awarded to each main event starter. Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and recent NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, was the 2019 Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race champion at 34-Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Kevin (Rudeen) and his initiatives through the Rayce Rudeen Foundation,” said Tony Stewart. “We are really excited that the All Stars have been able to be a part of this event. Wisconsin is a great sprint car market and Steve (Sinclair) does an awesome job up there. I’m looking forward to getting up to Wisconsin for this event in May. Thank you to Kevin, Steve and all the parties involved in helping us put this together.”

Two-time and defending All Star Circuit of Champions champion, Aaron Reutzel is expected to be on hand to battle for the 2020 Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race crown. Other full-time All Stars expected to make the journey include 2019 All Star Rookie of the Year Cory Eliason, three-time Series winner Brock Zearfoss, Nashville-native and sprint car veteran Paul McMahan, two-time Series champion Greg Wilson, recent Series winner and Pennsylvania-native Gerard McIntyre, Jr., former ASCS national champion Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Canada-native and former All Star winner Skylar Gee, former Macon Speedway All Star winner Justin Peck, and 2020 All Star Rookie of the Year contender Zeb Wise.

Led by nine-time and defending Series champion and all-time Series win leader Bill Balog, the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series is the predominant open wheel force in the Badger State and will prove to be a true challenge for the All Stars as they face-off for the largest winner’s share in Wisconsin sprint car history.

In addition to Balog, boasting an incredible 114 Series victories during his tenure, the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series will be represented by many of Midwest’s finest including Scotty Thiel, Jeremy Schultz, Scotty Neitzel, Jake Blackhurst, Russel Borland, and Joey Moughan.

“The Bumper-To-Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series and Plymouth Dirt Track are extremely honored to be involved with the Rayce Rudeen Foundation event. Special thanks to Kevin Rudeen for bringing this truly special event to Wisconsin. I’m so proud of our relationship with Tony, the All Star teams and their entire organization,” stated IRA President and race co-promoter, Steve Sinclair. “We’re going to do our best to make this a very special night for all involved.”

The Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race is one of three events on the All Star slate during the final weekend of May. The Series will kick-off the weekend with a visit to Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, on Friday, May 29, then cap their trip to the Badger State with a Sunday night visit to Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, on May 31. The events at Wilmot and Angell Park will each award $5,000 top prizes.

Fans unable to make the journey to Plymouth Dirt Track for the second annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race can still witness the event online, live exclusively at FloRacing. To access live coverage visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network.

The events at Wilmot Raceway and Angell Park Speedway will also be broadcast live at www.floracing.com.

More news and information pertaining to the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at Plymouth Dirt Track will be posted in the coming weeks. Fans should stay alert online, as well as on social media, for further updates.

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

