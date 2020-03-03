Trio Of California Ovals Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

By Bryan Hulbert

MERCED, Cali. (March 1, 2020) Coming off a highly successful opening weekend in Arizona, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will look to carry that momentum into a weekend triple-header as the series makes it return to the state of California for the first time since 2012.

Kicking off Friday, March 6 the series will make its debut at Merced Speedway with the long-awaited return to Placerville Speedway on Saturday, March 7 before adding another new oval on Sunday, March 8 at Petaluma Speedway.

A stronghold for Sprint Car racing, some of the countries toughest teams and drivers call the golden state home. Seven previous events since 2011, California drivers have topped the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network three times.

Tim Kaeding won the series inaugural visit to the state on February 9, 2011, at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. Racing for Jason Johnson, who was still racing in Australia, a then 18-year-old Kyle Larson followed that up on February 12, 2011, at Kings Speedway in Hanford. The most recent win went to Mason Moore on July 25, 2012, at Placerville Speedway.

Friday, March 6 at Merced Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing slated for 7:00 P.M. (PT). Admission is $30 for adults, $25 for Seniors, $5 for youth 6-12, and free for kids five and under. Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Information on the quarter-mile oval can be found at http://www.mercedspeedway.net or by calling (209) 600-8382.

Saturday, March 7 at Placerville Speedway will open at 3:00 P.M. Autographs will begin in the grandstands at 4:30 P.M. with racing going green at 7:00 P.M. Admission is $30 for adults, $26 for Senior and Military, $15 for youth, and free for kids five and under. Placerville Speedway is located at 100 Placerville Dr. on the El Dorado Country Fairgrounds. Information on the quarter-mile oval is online at https://www.placervillespeedway.com or by calling (530) 344-7592

Sunday, March 8 at Petaluma Speedway opens at 4:00 P.M. with racing at 6:00 P.M. Admission for adults is $30, $26 for Seniors, $20 for youth 6-11, and free for kids five and under. Petaluma Speedway can be found at 100 Fairgrounds Dr. on the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Information on the three-eights mile oval can be found at https://www.petaluma-speedway.com or by phone to (707) 763-7223. Note to teams, you are required to place a tarp under their car at all times in the Pit area.

To any team competing, the muffler rules in California are different. The ASCS Schoenfeld Muffler (Part #14272735-78) will not be allowed. The required Mufflers will be the Flowmaster (Part #56545-10) or SpinTech (Part #1545 Super Stock). Both can be used with turndowns. The DBA requirements at all tracks are 95 dba @ 100’. This is strictly enforced.

Live coverage is available for those who cannot make the trip on http://www.racinboys.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Event Details:

Friday, March 6 – Merced Speedway (Merced, Cali.)

Pits Open: 2:00 P.M.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:00 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Flowmaster (Part #56545-10) or SpinTech (Part #1545 Super Stock)

Saturday, March 7 – Placerville Speedway (Placerville, Cali.)

Pits Open: 2:00 P.M.

Grandstands Open: 3:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 5:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:00 P.M

Muffler Rule: Flowmaster (Part #56545-10) or SpinTech (Part #1545 Super Stock)

Sunday, March 8 – Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, Cali.)

Pits Open: Noon

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 5:00 P.M.

Racing: 6:00 P.M

Muffler Rule: Flowmaster (Part #56545-10) or SpinTech (Part #1545 Super Stock)

Driver Point Standings (Top 15): 1. Matt Covington 280; 2. Justin Sanders 277; 3. Harli White 257; 4. Dominic Scelzi 255; 5. Colby Copeland 244; 6. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 238; 7. Roger Crockett 235; 8. Giovanni Scelzi 230; 9. Blake Hahn 216; 10. Scott Bogucki 213; 11. Jason Solwold 212; 12. Michael Faccinto 208; 13. Jordon Mallett 208; 14. Tanner Carrick 206; 15. D.J. Netto 200;

2020 A-Feature Winner(s): Matt Covington – 1 (2/28 – Canyon Speedway Park); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (2/29 – Canyon Speedway Park);

