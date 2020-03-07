Brandon Rahmer Wins at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (March 7, 2020) — Brandon Rahmer picked up feature victory Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer took the lead from Billy Dietrich and drove away from his brother Freddie Rahmer, who started eighth, during the late stages of the main event. Billy Dietrich held onto third while Danny Dietrich drove from ninth starting position to fourth. Alan Krimes rounded out the top five.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, PA
Saturday March 7, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 87 – Alan Krimes
2. 48 – Danny Dietrich
3. 88 – Brandon Rahmer
4. 91f – Tony Fiore
5. 26 – Cory Eliason
6. 75c – Chase Dietz
7. 21 – Brian Montieth
8. 21t – Scott Fisher
9. 9 – Dalton Dietrich
10. 2w – Glendon Forsythe
11. 35 – Zach Hampton
Heat Race #2:
1. 8d – Billy Dietrich
2. 99m – Kyle Moody
3. 51 – Freddie Rahmer
4. 0 – Rick Lafferty
5. 39m – Anthony Macri
6. 72 – Ryan Smith
7. 69 – Tim Glatfelter
8. 59 – Jimmy Siegel
9. 5c – Dylan Cisney
10. 15w – Adam Wilt
Heat Race #3:
1. 3z – Brock Zearfoss
2. 73b – Brett Michalski
3. 24 – Lucas Wolfe
4. 19 – Troy Wagaman
5. 07 – Gerard Mcintyre
6. 5e – Tim Wagaman
7. 1x – Chad Trout
8. 44 – Dylan Norris
9. 40i – Mark Imler
10. 39 – Cale Thomas
11. 21 – Brian Montieth
12. 69 – Tim Glatfelter
B-Main:
1. 21 – Brian Montieth
2. 69 – Tim Glatfelter
3. 1x – Chad Trout
4. 59 – Jimmy Siegel
5. 44 – Dylan Norris
6. 21t – Scott Fisher
7. 35 – Zach Hampton
8. 2w – Glendon Forsythe
9. 9 – Dalton Dietrich
10. 5c – Dylan Cisney
11. 40i – Mark Imler
12. 15w – Adam Wilt
A-Main:
1. 88 – Brandon Rahmer
2. 51 – Freddie Rahmer
3. 8d – Billy Dietrich
4. 48 – Danny Dietrich
5. 3z – Brock Zearfoss
6. 87 – Alan Krimes
7. 72 – Ryan Smith
8. 73b – Brett Michalski
9. 24 – Lucas Wolfe
10. 26 – Cory Eliason
11. 91f – Tony Fiore
12. 99m – Kyle Moody
13. 19 – Troy Wagaman
14. 07 – Gerard Mcintyre
15. 5e – Tim Wagaman
16. 69 – Tim Glatfelter
17. 75c – Chase Dietz
18. 59 – Jimmy Siegel
19. 0 – Rick Lafferty
20. 44 – Dylan Norris
21. 21t – Scott Fisher
22. 1x – Chad Trout
23. 39m – Anthony Macri
24. 21 – Brian Montieth