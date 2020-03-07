Brandon Rahmer Wins at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (March 7, 2020) — Brandon Rahmer picked up feature victory Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer took the lead from Billy Dietrich and drove away from his brother Freddie Rahmer, who started eighth, during the late stages of the main event. Billy Dietrich held onto third while Danny Dietrich drove from ninth starting position to fourth. Alan Krimes rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, PA

Saturday March 7, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 87 – Alan Krimes

2. 48 – Danny Dietrich

3. 88 – Brandon Rahmer

4. 91f – Tony Fiore

5. 26 – Cory Eliason

6. 75c – Chase Dietz

7. 21 – Brian Montieth

8. 21t – Scott Fisher

9. 9 – Dalton Dietrich

10. 2w – Glendon Forsythe

11. 35 – Zach Hampton

Heat Race #2:

1. 8d – Billy Dietrich

2. 99m – Kyle Moody

3. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

4. 0 – Rick Lafferty

5. 39m – Anthony Macri

6. 72 – Ryan Smith

7. 69 – Tim Glatfelter

8. 59 – Jimmy Siegel

9. 5c – Dylan Cisney

10. 15w – Adam Wilt

Heat Race #3:

1. 3z – Brock Zearfoss

2. 73b – Brett Michalski

3. 24 – Lucas Wolfe

4. 19 – Troy Wagaman

5. 07 – Gerard Mcintyre

6. 5e – Tim Wagaman

7. 1x – Chad Trout

8. 44 – Dylan Norris

9. 40i – Mark Imler

10. 39 – Cale Thomas

11. 21 – Brian Montieth

12. 69 – Tim Glatfelter

B-Main:

1. 21 – Brian Montieth

2. 69 – Tim Glatfelter

3. 1x – Chad Trout

4. 59 – Jimmy Siegel

5. 44 – Dylan Norris

6. 21t – Scott Fisher

7. 35 – Zach Hampton

8. 2w – Glendon Forsythe

9. 9 – Dalton Dietrich

10. 5c – Dylan Cisney

11. 40i – Mark Imler

12. 15w – Adam Wilt

A-Main:

1. 88 – Brandon Rahmer

2. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

3. 8d – Billy Dietrich

4. 48 – Danny Dietrich

5. 3z – Brock Zearfoss

6. 87 – Alan Krimes

7. 72 – Ryan Smith

8. 73b – Brett Michalski

9. 24 – Lucas Wolfe

10. 26 – Cory Eliason

11. 91f – Tony Fiore

12. 99m – Kyle Moody

13. 19 – Troy Wagaman

14. 07 – Gerard Mcintyre

15. 5e – Tim Wagaman

16. 69 – Tim Glatfelter

17. 75c – Chase Dietz

18. 59 – Jimmy Siegel

19. 0 – Rick Lafferty

20. 44 – Dylan Norris

21. 21t – Scott Fisher

22. 1x – Chad Trout

23. 39m – Anthony Macri

24. 21 – Brian Montieth