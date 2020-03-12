Allstar Performance Event List: March 13-15, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 13-15, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday March 13, 2020

Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – USA – World of Outlaws

North Alabama Speedway – Tuscumbia, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Ocean 360 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Silver Cup

Saturday March 14, 2020

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – USA – World of Outlaws – East Texas Lone Star Shootout

North Alabama Speedway – Tuscumbia, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Silver Cup

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – King of the West Sprints presented by NARC

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Western Midget Racing

Westline Speedway – Whyalla, SA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday March 15, 2020

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars