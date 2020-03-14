King of the West Event at Kern County Cancelled

(March 14, 2020) — The King of the West presented by NARC Sprint Car Series event scheduled for Saturday at the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park has been cancelled due to restrictions put in place due to spread of the COVID-9 virus. The NASCAR portion of the “Dual Show” program will continue to run as scheduled.

King of the West officials made the decision on Friday afternoon to cancel due to the distance many of the teams were traveling to Bakersfield and with the risk of the event being cancelled by government officials. King of the West and Kern County Raceway Park officials are looking for a suitable makeup date.