Virus Impact Forces Attica Raceway Park to Cancel March 20 Event

From Rex LeJeune

ATTICA, Ohio (March 13, 2020) – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order prohibiting mass gatherings of 100 people or more in an effort to stop the virus, Attica Raceway Park officials will cancel the 2020 season opener scheduled for March 20.

“We will keep monitoring this ever-changing situation and keep everyone informed as we move forward. As of today, the March 27 event is still on and we will stay vigilant as to what the experts and government officials are dictating,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

“As we said, our top priority is to make sure everyone is safe. We encourage our fans and race teams to follow the directions of the health officials,” he added.

DeWine on Tuesday, March 12 declared a “state of emergency” in Ohio. President Donald Trump declared a “national emergency” because of the pandemic on Friday, March 13. As of Friday, March 13, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 13 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19. Four of those new cases were in the Cincinnati area and all have been treated and released according to the health department. So far Ohio has had five other individuals – 3 in Cuyahoga County, one in Stark County and one in Trumbull County – test positive for coronavirus. In all five cases the patients are in their 50s – four men and a women. In the United States, health officials report there are 1,922 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 41 fatalities.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.