Attica Raceway Park cancels March 27 event

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park has cancelled the March 27 racing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Track officials say the race season opener will be evaluated week to week as health and government officials work to stem the spread of the virus.

“We all are eager to gather with our racing family but this situation is very, very serious and we all need to protect ourselves and each other. We will follow the advice and direction of the experts and hopefully things will get better a lot sooner if we all do our part,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

For the time being, Attica Raceway Park is set to open Friday, April 3 (rain date of Saturday, April 4). Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.