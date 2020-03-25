Ohsweken Speedway Sponsors the Canada Tour with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – It’s the sprint car capital of Canada and also home of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, for the second consecutive year, the Ohsweken Speedway will sponsor the Canada Tour for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS).

Nestled in the track owner’s backyard, Glenn Styres had the Ohsweken Speedway built 25 years ago and now the track located on the Six Nations Reserve is widely known in both Canada and the United States. The weekly home for 360 sprint cars, Ohsweken hosts one of the largest 360 events in both countries, the aforementioned Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

The Nationals started in 2005 and ESS has been proud to be a part of each event. Eight-time ESS champion Steve Poirier has won the Nationals three times which ties him with the most wins along with Shane Stewart.

The Canadian Sprint Car Nationals will be Sept. 18 & 19 where the winner will go home once again with over $10,000. ESS tour followers have had tremendous success at the event and look forward to the annual visit.

For 2020, Ohsweken will be making history with the first ever NASCAR Pinty Series on dirt. Monday & Tuesday, Aug. 17 & 18 will be Northern Summer Nationals with the Pinty’s 100 on Tuesday capping off the two-day event. The 360 sprints will also be on hand with a pair of $5,000 to win events and look for several ESS stars to be on hand.

The Lucas Oil Tour will visit Autodrome’s Granby & Drummond, Cornwall, Le RPM, Brockville and Mohawk as a part of the Ohsweken Speedway Canada Tour. Those events will carry full points towards the Canada Tour and will have a separate point fund paying the top 15 in points.

Overall ESS champion Paulie Colagiovanni narrowly edged Jordan Poirier by three points to claim the Ohsweken Speedway title last year. Steve Poirier, Matt Tanner and Jason Barney followed to make up the top five.

For more information on all that Ohsweken offers in 2020 please visit ohswekenspeedway.ca or call the track office at (519) 717-0023

The 37th Annual Tour for the Lucas Oil backed Empire Super Sprints will visit New York, Ontario and Quebec, Canada to some of the very best facilities in the Northeast. As tradition continues, it will be excitement guaranteed!

